Priest sex abuse case witnesses still awaiting report: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Witnesses who testified about child sexual abuse in the Roman Catholic Church are eagerly anticipating the release of a report from the Pennsylvania attorney general’s two-year grand jury investigation. Victim advocates expect the investigation into six of Pennsylvania’s dioceses will produce the most exhaustive clergy sex abuse report ever by a state.

The report is awaiting clearance from Pennsylvania’s highest court as justices weigh arguments by current and former clergy against releasing it. Witnesses have high hopes for the report, seeing it as a vindication of their trauma. They also hope it propels lawmakers to change Pennsylvania law to give prosecutors more time to pursue charges against child predators and victims more time to sue for damages.

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania mayor says a police officer seen on video using a stun gun on a man as he was sitting on a curb will not be suspended or fired. Lancaster Mayor Diane Sorace has said Friday that the officer has not violated current use of force policies, but those policies are being updated. Sorace says the new policy allows stun gun use only when an officer is “faced with direct physical confrontation.”

She says she was sorry for “the hurt, pain and turmoil this incident has caused for all involved.” Twenty-seven-year-old Sean Williams, who is black, has filed suit against the officer and city police department alleging excessive force and racial profiling. His attorney, Brian Mildenberg, says it’s “outrageous” that the officer wasn’t suspended during the investigation.

LANGHORNE, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania township with more money than it anticipated from increased property tax collection has decided to give the dividends to residents. Middletown Township in Langhorne sent 14,361 checks for $68 each to all owners of properties with structures on them. Efforts to keep town expenses down while increasing delinquent-tax collection led to more money than anticipated in the general fund.

The township board of supervisors decided to divide a $1 million portion of the surplus evenly among property owners. Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Amy Strouse tells the Bucks County Courier Times it’s irresponsible for a township to hang on to that level of funding when it has “the opportunity to help people out a little bit.” Strouse says residents feel as though they pay too much in taxes.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Features

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Former Miss America winners and state pageant officials are split over the leadership and direction of the organization, which was rocked by a 2017 email scandal that led to the resignations of its top leaders. Representatives from 22 state pageants signed a petition calling for the resignations of the new Miss America board, including Chairwoman Gretchen Carlson and President and CEO Regina Hopper, The Press of Atlantic City reported Saturday.

But in a letter to the newspaper, 30 former Miss Americas said they “fully support” Carlson, Miss America 1989, and the board members “who are and have been working tirelessly to move our program forward.”

The Miss America organization is regrouping after a December scandal in which emails surfaced showing that CEO Sam Haskell and others mocked winners’ intelligence, looks and sex lives. Haskell resigned Dec. 23, followed by board members.

The shake-up at the organization has resulted in the top three positions being held by women, and the new leaders have begun making changes. The swimsuit competition has been dropped and in the evening-wear portion contestants will be allowed to wear something other than a gown if they want. The talent portion of the contest will remain.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows: ABC’s “This Week” — Leonard Leo, outside adviser to President Donald Trump on judicial nominations; Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn.; Kay Bailey Hutchison, U.S. representative to NATO. NBC’s “Meet the Press” on WKOK and WKOK.com at noon: Sens. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and Roy Blunt, R-Mo.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sens. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, and Chris Coons, D-Del.; Hutchison. CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sens. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., and Doug Jones, D-Ala.; Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif. “Fox News Sunday” — Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Ilyse Hogue, president of NARAL Pro-Choice America; Hutchison.

ST LOUIS, Mo. (AP) — A state lawmaker is planning a do-over after a ribbon-cutting photo from the revitalized Gateway Arch National Park in St. Louis included only white people. Democratic Rep. Bruce Franks Jr., who is black, said yesterday on Facebook Live that the image wasn’t reflective of the city he represents. The photo sparked a backlash online.

The park was dedicated Tuesday, the culmination of a five-year, $380 million renovation. Included in the ribbon-cutting were Gov. Mike Parson and U.S. Senators Claire McCaskill and Roy Blunt. The Gateway Arch Park Foundation has apologized for the lack of diversity. A foundation spokeswoman didn’t immediately respond to a question of whether black leaders were invited. Franks’ do-over is scheduled for noon today. St. Louis is nearly 48 percent black.

BERLIN (AP) — German police are appealing to the public for help in their search for a kangaroo and her baby that went missing from a zoo earlier this week. Police in the central German state of Thuringia said Friday that the mother and her joey disappeared after a fence at an animal enclosure in the village of Meuselwitz was cut.

It was unclear whether thieves intended to steal the animals or just the contents of a nearby donation box, which was also discovered cut open Wednesday morning. Police said a witness reported seeing a kangaroo hopping through a forest in the neighboring state of Saxony on Thursday night. Authorities are warning the public not to try to capture the kangaroos on their own.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Sports, Scores & Skeds

The Phillies go for the sweep in Pittsburgh today against the Pirates. Coverage begins at 1:00, first pitch at 1:35 on WKOK. Drew Anderson on the mound for the Phils against the Buccos’ Nick Kingham.

AP-Scorecard

AP-Scorecard Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events: ——— INTERLEAGUE Final Colorado 5 Seattle 1 Final Tampa Bay 3 N-Y Mets 0 Final L-A Dodgers 3 L-A Angels 1 ——— AMERICAN LEAGUE Final Minnesota 5 Baltimore 4 Final N-Y Yankees 8 Toronto 5 Final Detroit 7 Texas 2 Final Houston 12 Chi White Sox 6 Final Oakland 6 Cleveland 3, 11 Innings Final Boston 15 Kansas City 4 ——— NATIONAL LEAGUE Final Chi Cubs 8 Cincinnati 7 Final St. Louis 3 San Francisco 2 Final Philadelphia 3 Pittsburgh 2 Final Atlanta 5 Milwaukee 1 Final Washington 18 Miami 4 Final Arizona 20 San Diego 5 ——— WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Final Washington 83 L.A. Sparks 74 Final Chicago 77 Minnesota 63 Final Las Vegas 94 Connecticut 90 TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE ——— INTERLEAGUE Tampa Bay at N-Y Mets 1:10 p.m. Colorado at Seattle 4:10 p.m. L-A Dodgers at L-A Angels 8:05 p.m. ——— AMERICAN LEAGUE N-Y Yankees at Toronto 1:07 p.m. Oakland at Cleveland 1:10 p.m. Texas at Detroit 1:10 p.m. Chi White Sox at Houston 2:10 p.m. Baltimore at Minnesota 2:10 p.m. Boston at Kansas City 2:15 p.m. ——— NATIONAL LEAGUE Philadelphia at Pittsburgh 1:35 p.m. Miami at Washington 1:35 p.m. Atlanta at Milwaukee 2:10 p.m. Cincinnati at Chi Cubs 2:20 p.m. St. Louis at San Francisco 4:05 p.m. San Diego at Arizona 4:10 p.m. ——— WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Dallas at N-Y Liberty 3:00 p.m. Phoenix at Atlanta 3:00 p.m. Washington at Seattle 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.