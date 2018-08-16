Priest in report worked at Disney World: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 8/16/18

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A sweeping grand jury report into child sexual abuse in Roman Catholic dioceses in Pennsylvania said church officials gave a former priest a positive reference to work at Disney World, even though they’d fielded at least one allegation about him sexually abusing a boy. The ex-priest, Edward Ganster, left the priesthood in 1990, moved to the Orlando area and went on to work at Disney World before he died in 2014.

The report said Ganster worked at the theme park for 18 years. Ganster drove the train at the Magic Kingdom, according to an obituary in the Orlando Sentinel, which said Ganster worked there for 15 years. Disney World did not respond to a request for information. Ganster, who became a priest in 1971, was working at St. Joseph’s Church in Easton in the late 1970s when a woman complained to a monsignor that Ganster had gotten in bed with her 13-year-old son on an overnight trip and “hurt” him, the report said. The boy also told his mother that “something happened” in the confession booth, it said.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A grand jury report on child sexual abuse in the Roman Catholic church in Pennsylvania accuses priests of using religious rituals, symbols of faith and the threat of eternity in hell to sexually attack children over the years. State Attorney General Josh Shapiro calls it the “weaponization of faith.”

The grand jury report, released Tuesday, provides numerous examples. It says several priests made a boy strip and pose as Jesus on the cross, and one used a crucifix to sexually attack a boy. Threats of eternal damnation also were not uncommon as pedophile priests victimized young boys. Church leaders say most of the offenses occurred well in the past and note that major reforms were adopted in the early 2000s to safeguard children.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Sports betting is teed up in Pennsylvania, but it won’t be up and running for the Sept. 6 start of the National Football League season. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board approved a set of regulations Wednesday that agency officials say is sufficient to allow sports betting to start.

However, none of the owners of Pennsylvania’s 12 licensed casinos have applied for a license and the gaming board doesn’t meet again until Sept. 12. Licensed casinos can pay $10 million to operate sports betting. The U.S. Supreme Court in May struck down a law that bars gambling on football, basketball, baseball and other sports in most states. Pennsylvania lawmakers prospectively legalized sports betting last October and slapped a 34 percent tax rate on it.

Features

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The man accused of taking a pick-axe to President Donald Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star is defending his actions. Austin Clay pleaded not guilty to the deed yesterday in Los Angeles, saying what he did was a “rightful and just act.” Prosecutors say Clay destroyed the star on July 25. It has since been repaired. Clay spoke to reporters outside court, saying he wants to “bring about positive political change” — and doesn’t feel he should have been charged. If convicted, he could get up to three years in custody.

UNDATED – FirstEnergy Solutions Inc. Wednesday announced it has taken its latest step in the regulatory process leading to the deactivation of its three nuclear power plants beginning in 2020. FES submitted to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission its Certified Fuel Handler Training and Retraining Program, as required under the NRC’s decommissioning process. The filing details the training program for professionals who will supervise the removal and on-site storage of fuel from the nuclear plants.

FES announced on March 28, 2018, that it would deactivate the plants on the following schedule:

— Beaver Valley Power Station, Shippingport, Pennsylvania, Unit 1 May 2021 and Unit 2 October 2021

— Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station, Oak Harbor, Ohio, May 2020;

— Perry Nuclear Power Plant, Perry, Ohio, May 2021

“Today’s NRC submission is a necessary milestone for us but not a welcome one,” said Don Moul, FES President and Chief Nuclear Officer. “Our nuclear plants provide important environmental, economic and fuel-diversity benefits to our region, but we cannot continue to operate them without state-level policy relief in Ohio and Pennsylvania or immediate and significant market reforms that provide meaningful compensation for the unique attributes nuclear generation provides.”

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Federal Communications Commission has shut down a pirate radio station that served as the flagship outlet for conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. The Austin American-Statesman reports the FCC also has fined the station’s operators $15,000 — a fine the FCC says in a lawsuit the operators are refusing to pay.

The lawsuit filed in federal court in Austin alleges Liberty Radio operated on a channel without a license since at least 2013. The lawsuit names as defendants Walter Olenick and M. Rae Nadler-Olenick. Court documents show the FCC had tracked the transmissions to a 50-foot tower at an Austin apartment complex owned by an entity linked to the Olenicks.

ATLANTA (AP) — Ronald Acuna Jr.’s streak of leadoff homers in three straight games ended when the Marlins’ Jose Urena hit him with his first pitch, triggering a melee that led to benches and bullpens for Atlanta and Miami emptying twice. Urena and Braves manager Brian Snitker were ejected. Snitker had angry words for the pitcher as he led the first exodus from Atlanta’s dugout toward the mound.

Urena’s fastball hit Acuna’s left elbow, leaving Acuna in obvious pain. Trainer George Poulis hovered over Acuna, who sat on the ground near the batter’s box while players swarmed near the mound. Order appeared to be restored until Acuna walked near the mound on his path to first base, took off a protective wrap and tossed it toward the mound. That led to players again spilling out of both dugouts and bullpens. No punches were thrown.

PAUL, Minn. (AP) — City buses usually don’t have those “baby on board” signs that used to be so common back in the day. But there should have been on a bus in St. Paul, Minnesota the other day. The Star Tribune newspaper reports a pregnant woman began having contractions as the bus moved through the St. Paul campus of the University of Minnesota. A woman seated across from the pregnant woman says the expectant mom yelled out, “The baby is coming.” So was help. A man who had no experience in delivering babies emerged from the back of the bus, got the woman to lie down while another woman helped. The baby was born moments later. After the driver was informed, he pulled over. Paramedics arrived and took mom and her new arrival to a hospital.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — How much is a nickel worth? If you said five cents, you’re wrong in this case. The correct answer: $4.5 million. As you might have guessed by now, it’s was a rare nickel that fetched such a high price. Stack’s Bowers Galleries sold the Eliasberg 1913 Liberty Head nickel last night in Philadelphia. It’s named for financier Louis E. Eliasberg, who bought the coin in 1948 and has one of the greatest coin collections in U.S. history. The Eliasberg 1913 Liberty Head nickel is one of only five ever made and is considered the finest-graded example of its kind. The buyer’s name wasn’t disclosed.

CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island gubernatorial candidate wanted to show up her opponent as being afraid to debate her. But Republican Patricia Morgan didn’t just accuse her opponent of being chicken — she showed up at her opponent’s job with a campaign volunteer dressed as a chicken. The place of work in this case is Cranston City Hall, where Mayor Allan Fung works. Morgan was accompanied by “Al the Debate Chicken,” a name obviously designed to get her rival’s goat. Morgan has repeatedly faulted Fung for refusing to take part in pre-primary debates for candidates for governor. A spokesman for Fung’s campaign says the candidate has agreed to do a debate at the end of the month. The rep didn’t address the appearance of the “chicken” at city hall.

Sports, Scores & Skeds

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Wilson Ramos had three extra-base hits and three RBIs, helping the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Boston Red Sox 7-4 in his first game with his new team. The Phillies, who remained two games behind first-place Atlanta in the NL East, split a two-game interleague series with the major league-leading Red Sox for the second time in three weeks. The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Logan Forsythe had three RBIs, the Minnesota bullpen tossed 5 1/3 shutout innings and the Twins beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-4. Oliver Drake, Gabriel Moya, Tyler Duffey and Taylor Rogers scattered five hits and struck out three before Trevor Hildenberger picked up his third save in four chances. Josh Harrison had three hits for the Pirates, who have lost three straight.

UNDATED (AP) — It’s not exactly a Super Bowl rematch, especially in the preseason. But the Philadelphia Eagles will face the New England Patriots for the first time since the Eagles won their first Super Bowl with a 41-33 victory in February in Minneapolis. Catch the game on Eagle 107. Elsewhere on Thursday night, it’s the New York Jets at Washington and Pittsburgh at Green Bay on 100.9 The Valley.

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — A team from a city north of Tokyo is trying to repeat for Japan at the Little League World Series. Fans of Kawaguchi back home remember the last time they made it this far, losing to Georgia in the 2006 final. Manager Hiroyuki Takahashi’s club isn’t nervous. The boys scored 45 runs in four games to win their national title and now will attempt to win the sixth title for Japan since 2010.

