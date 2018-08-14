Priest grand jury report coming today: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 8/14/18

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Time is ticking down to a court-ordered deadline Tuesday afternoon to decide what information to black out in a forthcoming grand jury report investigating child sexual abuse in six of Pennsylvania’s Roman Catholic dioceses. A state Supreme Court order issued last month set a timetable to publicly release a redacted version of the grand jury’s roughly 900-page report, and justices appointed a county judge to help state prosecutors and lawyers for clergy members named in it to decide what portions to release.

Court records in a months long legal fight over the report say it identifies more than 300 “predator priests” and that grand jurors accuse church leaders of brushing aside victims to protect abusers and church institutions. However, some clergy members named in the forthcoming document say they are wrongfully accused and are fighting to challenge the allegations against them.

The identities of those clergy members remain under court seal and the state’s high court plans to consider oral arguments on their claims in September. In the meantime, the justices ordered the release of the report with redactions that conceal the identities of the clergy members who filed legal challenges.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The remains of a Marine lost since the early days of World War II have been identified and returned to his family in Philadelphia more than 70 years after he was killed. Dominic and Victor Ragucci, along with other family members, stood on the tarmac Monday to meet their brother, Emil, as his body was returned from the Central Pacific atoll of Tarawa.

Emil was 19 when he was killed during a bloody three-day battle. Less than 90 days later his brother Nicholas was killed in Italy. And while the family was able to bury Nicholas, they thought they might never be able to bring Emil home. A funeral will be held in Philadelphia Tuesday to lay Emil to rest with his parents and his brother Nicholas.

Features

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — A spokeswoman for Melania Trump says the first lady is disappointed by the “self-serving way” that former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman is “lashing out” and “retaliating” against President Donald Trump. Stephanie Grisham, the spokeswoman, says Manigault Newman’s behavior is especially disappointing after “all the opportunities given to her by the President.”

Manigault Newman has been on a media blitz to promote her new book, “Unhinged,” in which she depicts Trump as racist and misogynistic. Her relationship with Trump dates to 2003, when Manigault Newman first appeared on Trump’s reality TV show “The Apprentice.” Trump has responded by calling his former aide as a “lowlife,” ”wacky” and “not smart.” Mrs. Trump’s spokeswoman adds that the first lady “rarely, if ever, interacted with Omarosa.”

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A baseball with the signatures of Babe Ruth, Ty Cobb, Honus Wagner and eight other greats of the game has sold for more than $600,000. The players all signed the ball on the same day in 1939, when they had gathered to become the first class to enter the Baseball Hall of Fame. SCP Auctions says it has sold for $623,369.

That crushes the previous record of $345,000 for a signed ball, set in 2013. The winner was identified only as a Southern California collector. The ball also includes the signatures of Cy Young, Connie Mack and six others. The only original inductee who didn’t sign it was Lou Gehrig, who on that day was headed to a hospital where he’d be diagnosed with ALS.

GLOUCESTER, Mass. (AP) — It was quite a generous gift — but an accidental one. Massachusetts firefighters say a man who donated to their muscular dystrophy drive accidentally dropped his wedding ring into their boot. The Gloucester Daily Times reports firefighter Lukas McRobb was collecting donations on Friday when he found the plain gold wedding band. The unwitting donor stopped by the firehouse later that day to explain what happened. Minus the value of the ring, the department has collected more than $7,300 so far. Most of the money will go toward a fund that sends young people with muscular dystrophy to summer camp.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants received a minor scare when rookie running back Saquon Barkley came up lame at the end of a play during practice. The No. 2 overall draft pick caught a swing pass out of the backfield from fellow rookie Kyle Lauletta and was injured either stretching to make the catch or running down the sideline after the catch. Coach Pat Shurmur says the former Penn State running back suffered a mild strain.

