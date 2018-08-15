Priest grand jury report: AP PA headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 8/15/18

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Hundreds of Roman Catholic priests in Pennsylvania molested more than 1,000 children — and possibly many more — since the 1940s, and senior church officials, including a man who is now the archbishop of Washington, D.C., systematically covered up the abuse, according to a grand jury report released Tuesday.

The “real number” of abused children might be in the thousands since some secret church records were lost, and victims were afraid to come forward, the grand jury said. “Priests were raping little boys and girls, and the men of God who were responsible for them not only did nothing. They hid it all,” Attorney General Josh Shapiro said at a news conference in Harrisburg.

The report put the number of abusive clergy at more than 300. In nearly all of the cases, the statute of limitations has run out, meaning that criminal charges cannot be filed. More than 100 of the priests are dead, and many others are retired or have been dismissed from the priesthood or put on leave. “We are sick over all the crimes that will go unpunished and uncompensated,” the grand jury said.

Authorities evaluated each suspect and were able to charge just two, including a priest who has since pleaded guilty. Shapiro said the investigation is ongoing. Church officials “routinely and purposefully described the abuse as horseplay and wrestling” and simply “inappropriate conduct,” Shapiro said. “It was none of those things. It was child sexual abuse, including rape,” he said.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia woman who made headlines for an elaborate prom send-off has been charged with Social Security benefits fraud. The U.S. attorney’s office in Philadelphia announced charges of wire fraud, theft of government funds and Social Security fraud Tuesday against 44-year-old Saudia Shuler.

Prosecutors say that Shuler applied for benefits, describing herself as disabled and unable to work, but continued working — including operating a restaurant — costing the government more than $36,000.

Shuler threw a $25,000 Dubai-themed prom party for her son last year. This year, she threw a “Black Panther”-themed prom send-off with an actual panther for neighborhood kids. She said the party cost was in the six figures. Defense attorney Tariq el Shabazz told WPVI-TV Shuler suffered a stroke, was in rehab and couldn’t do anything for two-plus years.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump unloaded on former aide Omarosa Manigault Newman Tuesday, calling her a “crazed, crying lowlife” and “that dog,” as a clash rooted in the reality star’s accusations of racism focused new attention on his frequent disparagement of prominent African-Americans. The public conflict showed no signs of slowing, as Manigault Newman did another round of interviews to promote her tell-all book and Trump’s presidential campaign filed arbitration action against her alleging she breached a confidentiality agreement.

Manigault Newman, who has painted a damning picture of Trump and alleged there is a videotape of him using a racial slur, told The Associated Press she is not going away. “I will not be silenced. I will not be intimidated. And I’m not going to be bullied by Donald Trump,” she said. Trump, who has denied the existence of any such tape, assailed Manigault Newman in language that stood out even by his trash-talking standards, praising his chief of staff, John Kelly, “for quickly firing that dog!”

That slam follows a pattern of inflammatory language about women and minorities. In 2015, shortly before he launched his campaign, Trump described Huffington Post founder Arianna Huffington as “a dog.” He has recently targeted California Rep. Maxine Waters, basketball star LeBron James and TV journalist Don Lemon, all African-Americans, and has repeatedly attacked black football players for kneeling during the national anthem in social protest.

DALTON, Ga. (AP) — A judge has ordered a Georgia congressional candidate convicted of drunken driving to spend the next six months in jail — a sentence that would keep the candidate locked up through Election Day. Democrat Steven Foster was sentenced yesterday by a Superior Court judge in Whitfield County. Foster was nominated in the May 22 primary to challenge Republican U.S. Rep. Tom Graves in northwest Georgia’s 14th Congressional District.

Dan Lovingood is the Democratic Party chairman for the 14th District. He said his understanding is that Foster will remain on the November ballot unless he withdraws from the race. Graves hasn’t faced an opponent since 2012, when he beat his last Democratic challenger with 73 percent of the vote. Foster’s attorney, Richard Murray, did not immediately return a phone message.

KENILWORTH, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey school superintendent who resigned after he was accused of repeatedly defecating on another high school’s track will receive more than $100,000 from his school district.

Kenilworth Public Schools will pay Thomas Tramaglini’s full salary until he officially resigns at the end of September, according to a separation agreement signed in July.

He’ll also get two months severance pay and more than $20,000 for unused vacation days. The district also won’t contest Tramaglini’s unemployment application. Police said staff members who had been monitoring surveillance video to see who was leaving human feces at Holmdel High School spotted Tramaglini in April.

He was charged with public defecation, lewdness and littering. No motive has been disclosed.

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Braves rookie Ronald Acuna Jr. has done it again. He has become the youngest player in major league baseball history to hit a home run in five straight games. He extended his mark last night by hitting another leadoff home run. Acuna is 20 years old. He has added to his legend by hitting leadoff homers in both games of a doubleheader on Monday. Acuna is the first player to hit leadoff shots in three straight games since Baltimore’s Brady Anderson did it four in a row in 1996.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pinch-hitter Brock Holt hit a tiebreaking solo homer, Rick Porcello threw seven impressive innings and the major league-leading Boston Red Sox beat the Philadelphia Phillies 2-1. Sandy Leon also went deep for the Red Sox, who improved to 86-35. The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jorge Polanco got two hits, scored twice and drove in two runs and Miguel Sano hit a two-run homer, leading the Minnesota Twins to a 5-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Jake Odorizzi won for the first time in six starts, striking out nine in 5 2/3 innings.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Carson Wentz expects to participate in 11-on-11 drills next week, but it’s uncertain whether he’ll be ready for the season opener. The defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles host the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 6. Wentz’s goal since having surgery last December to repair a torn ACL and LCL in his left knee has been to be ready for that game.

