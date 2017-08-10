President Trump’s military transgender ban Tweet prompts discussion

SUNBURY – With President Trump’s recent Tweet regarding a ban on Transgender people serving in the US military, a lot of people have been talking about LGBT issues.

On a recent On The Mark program, Kai Kelly. transgender man who has served in the US Air Force and is President of the Spectrum Alliance in Williamsport, talked about the many phases he went through as a child, “Throughout my life, I went through many phases. Whether I was trying to and dressing and appearing as a hetero sexual female, things like that, going back to wearing male clothing and you know, back and forth.”

Kai described the moment he realized what he was and it was all because of a YouTube video “When I watched this video, this guy was talking about all the different things and different phases that I had been through in my life and I realized at that point that I had been transgender for a very long time, I just didn’t know what it was, because I was not exposed to it.”

Kai Kelly of Williamsport and a panel of guests talked about the LGBT community in and around Williamsport, and the education that is necessary particularly when it comes to transgender issues. They were on a recent On The Mark and you can listen to the entire discussion at WKOK.com. (Christopher Elio)