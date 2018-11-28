President Trump OKs federal aid for August flooding in Valley, NE Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG — The federal government is providing aid to parts of the Valley, northeastern Pennsylvania, and certain nonprofit agencies affected by severe storms in mid-August. President Donald Trump ordered the assistance Tuesday for emergency work and repair or replacement of facilities from the storms and flooding in 10 Pennsylvania counties.

The qualified counties in the Valley are Montour, as well as neighboring Columbia. Bradford, Lackawanna, Lycoming, Schuylkill, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, and Wyoming counties qualified as well.

The order allows reimbursement of up to 75 percent of costs that include paying overtime, fixing damaged infrastructure, funding equipment rentals and buying material.

The state’s request for individual assistance remains under consideration by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The state estimates the incident generated costs of more than $60 million.

Congressman Tom Marino issued a statement, saying he’s grateful for the president’s decision. He says it is a critical step in the rebuilding process that will unlock many federal resources for recovery efforts. See his full statement below.

“I am grateful for President Trump’s decision to issue a disaster declaration for much of Pennsylvania as a result of the floods that struck our communities in August. This declaration is a critical step of the rebuilding process that will unlock a tremendous amount of federal resources to support recovery efforts. I look forward to more details on these contributions towards the recovery efforts and stand ready to work with officials from the Commonwealth and local governments to get our area back on track after these destructive storms.”