President Trump comes to PA: AP PA headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

PA Headlines

GREENSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Fighting to stave off another special election embarrassment, the White House is strengthening its final-days offensive in western Pennsylvania. President Donald Trump has long been scheduled to rally voters on Saturday behind Republican congressional candidate Rick Saccone. The national GOP has confirmed that Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway will visit the region on Thursday to help energize local Republicans in addition to a Monday appearance by the president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr.

NEW YORK (AP) — The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of customers. Some places saw more than 2 feet of snow by late Wednesday. Montville, New Jersey, got more than 26 inches. North Adams, Massachusetts, registered 24 inches and Sloatsburg, New York, got 26 inches. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning through Thursday for most of New England as the storm makes its way through.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pennsylvania utility companies say more than 143,000 customers are without power, most of them in the eastern part of the state. The most outages are reported by Peco, which says that as of late afternoon Wednesday about 117,000 customers are in the dark. About 86,000 of those Peco customers are without power in the Philadelphia suburb of Bucks County.

Features

NEW YORK (AP) — Do violent video games drive young people to do things like shoot up schools? It’s a question that has been raised by none other than President Donald Trump in the wake of last month’s mass shooting in Florida. He has called the level of violence in video games and movies “vicious” — and thinks the issue needs to be discussed again with this latest fatal school shooting. However so far, some two decades of research has failed to show there is a direct link between to the games people play and what they do in real life.

WASHINGTON (AP) — On the surface, it seems to make sense — that playing violent video games can trigger violent actions. But one problem has vexed those who believe that: there’s little hard evidence to back up that theory. For example, a 2006 study by Indiana University found teens who play violent video games had higher levels of emotional arousal — but less activity in parts of the brain associated with planning, controlling and directing thoughts and actions.

Another study by Villanova University found men who commit severe acts of violence actually play violent video games less than the average male. Another study by the same professor, Patrick Markey, at the same school found violence tends to dip when a new violent movie or video game comes out. Markey says so far, evidence either suggests no link or “goes in the opposite direction” when it comes to pairing violent entertainment with actual acts of violence.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida House passed a school safety bill Wednesday that includes new restrictions on rifle sales and a program to arm some teachers, sending the measure to the governor for his signature. The vote of 67-50 reflected a mix of Republicans and Democrats in support and opposition. The measure, a response to the shootings at a Parkland high school that left 17 dead, is supported by the victims’ families.

Democratic Rep. Kristin Jacobs said she did not like the idea of arming teachers, but she voted yes. Republican Rep. Jay Fant said raising the minimum age to buy a rifle from 18 to 21 was unconstitutional, and he voted no.

The bill would raise the minimum age to buy rifles from 18 to 21 and create a waiting period on sales of the weapons. It would also create a so-called guardian program that would let school employees and many teachers carry handguns if they go through law enforcement training and if the school district decides to participate in the program.

Other provisions would create new mental health programs for schools; establish an anonymous tip line where students and others could report threats to schools, ban bump stocks and improve communication between schools, law enforcement and state agencies.

DETROIT (AP) — A woman was illegally fired by a Detroit-area funeral home after disclosing that she was transitioning from male to female and dressed as a woman, a federal appeals court ruled Wednesday. The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said R.G. & G.R. Harris Funeral Home in Garden City discriminated against director Aimee Stephens by firing her in 2013. The lawsuit was filed by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

In a 3-0 decision, the court said “discrimination against employees, either because of their failure to conform to sex stereotypes or their transgender and transitioning status, is illegal under Title VII” of federal civil rights law. The court overturned a decision by U.S. District Judge Sean Cox, who said the funeral home had met its burden to show that keeping Stephens “would impose a substantial burden on its ability to conduct business in accordance with its sincerely held religious beliefs.”

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal appeals court has given the green light to a lawsuit filed by young activists who say the U.S. government is failing to protect them from climate change. The lawsuit brought by 21 children and young adults asserts the government has known for decades that carbon pollution causes climate change but has failed to curb greenhouse gas emissions. They are seeking various environmental remedies.

A three-judge panel of the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday rejected the government’s request for an order directing a lower court to dismiss the case. Julia Olson, an attorney for the plaintiffs, said in a statement that the group will put the federal government’s “dangerous energy system and climate policies on trial.”

LOS ANGELES (AP) — ABC’s “The Bachelor” says he’s willing to take the heat for dumping Becca Kufrin to find true love with runner-up Lauren Burnham. “Would I do it all again and face this scrutiny to be with her? Absolutely,” Arie Luyendyk Jr. said Wednesday during a teleconference with reporters. His decision to break up with Kufrin during Monday’s season finale after he’d proposed drew headlines including the words “horror,” ”brutal” and “gut-wrenching.”

Luyendyk defended the spectacle of ending their engagement on network TV. “I wanted everyone to know that the breakup was on me and that I made a mistake,” he said, adding that the relationship started on camera and it was appropriate to end it there. He speculated his ex might even be thankful for it.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA will fly you to the sun — or at least your name. Now until April 27, NASA is accepting online submissions for this hottest ticket in town. The names will be sent on the Parker Solar Probe all the way to the sun. Once launched this summer from Cape Canaveral, Florida, the probe will eventually come within 4 million miles of our star, closer than any other spacecraft.

Temperatures will reach 2,500 degrees Fahrenheit (1,300 degrees Celsius), as the spacecraft zips in and out of this atmospheric hot zone. Until now, the materials for such a grueling journey were unavailable. Actor William Shatner, who portrayed Capt. James Kirk in the old “Star Trek” TV series, is NASA’s pitchman for the send-your-name-to-the-sun campaign.

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Five decades after it went missing, a south Alabama woman has found a Tennessee surgeon’s ring while exploring a neighborhood with her metal detector. Al.com reports that Barbara Burgess found Dr. Stephen R. Sheppard’s University of Tennessee Class of 1970 ring in front of a home in a subdivision behind the University of South Alabama in Mobile.

The ring was about four inches deep in the dirt. She contacted the University of Tennessee’s Office of Alumni Affairs. Officials learned Sheppard had previously contacted the office about his missing ring. Sheppard lost the ring about 50 years ago, when he was attending medical school and living at the house where the ring was found. Burgess and Sheppard met shortly after the ring was found and it was returned to him.

GENEVA (AP) — At the Geneva motor show, some automakers want visitors to focus their minds more on the models — the cars, that is, not the women. In the wake of the #MeToo movement’s explosion and growing awareness about sexual harassment, some auto executives have been taking a new look at the traditional use of often scantily-clad women on display stands at auto shows.

Some companies say a cultural shift is in the air. Though a walk through this year’s Geneva auto show suggests the industry still actively associates its products with female sensuality and uses models to leverage that.

“I don’t think we will be able to change the situation from one day to the next,” said Susie Wolff, former development driver for the Williams racing team in Formula One, which has recently decided to stop using models at the start of competitions.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Sports, Scores & Skeds

INTERLEAGUE

Final Miami 7 Houston 6

Final Philadelphia 2 Boston 1

Final Toronto 13 Pittsburgh 4

Final N-Y Yankees 11 N-Y Mets 4

Final Milwaukee 10 Kansas City 6

Final Chi White Sox 14 Cincinnati 12

Final L-A Dodgers 4 L-A Angels 2

Final Colorado 5 Texas 4

Final Chi Cubs 11 Cleveland 6

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Toronto 6 Detroit 5

Final Minnesota 8 Boston 1

Final Baltimore 7 Tampa Bay 2

Final Oakland 7 Seattle 3

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final St. Louis 4 Washington 3

Final San Diego 4 San Francisco 4, 10 Innings

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Utah 104 Indiana 84

Final Chicago 119 Memphis 110

Final Houston 110 Milwaukee 99

Final OT Toronto 121 Detroit 119

Final New Orleans 114 Sacramento 101

Final L.A. Lakers 108 Orlando 107

Final Cleveland 113 Denver 108

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final Calgary 5 Buffalo 1

Final Pittsburgh 5 Philadelphia 2

Final Arizona 2 Vancouver 1

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (12) North Carolina 78 Syracuse 59

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved