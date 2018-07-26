President Trump coming to Wilkes-Barre: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 7/26/18

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — President Donald Trump will hold a Make America Great Again rally in Wilkes-Barre next week and urge voters to support Republican U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta’s campaign to unseat Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey. The Republican president is to discuss the economy, including jobs for Pennsylvanians, and his efforts to protect American manufacturing jobs. The rally is at 7 p.m. Aug. 2 at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

Barletta, a four-term congressman, is challenging the two-term Casey. The two clashed recently over support for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, who Casey opposes. Barletta badly lags Casey in fundraising and no independent poll puts him within striking distance of Casey. But Barletta says his support from Trump and Vice President Mike Pence means they believe the November general election is winnable. Heavy rain, flood waters prompt Pennsylvania evacuations

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Five days of relentless downpours have left central Pennsylvania a soggy mess, closing roads and businesses, sending creeks and streams spilling over their banks and requiring rescues and evacuations. Firefighters helped people escape their flooded neighborhood near Hershey on Wednesday morning, and search crews have not been able to find a woman swept away Monday night while crossing the rain-swollen Conewago Creek near Elizabethtown.

Rainfall of up to 7 to 11 inches drenched the region over the past five days, with more on the way before clearer weather is expected Thursday. July rainfall records were set in Williamsport and Harrisburg, most of it falling since Saturday morning. “We’ve experienced what we call an atmospheric river, which is where the pattern sets up and creates a fire hose, bringing moisture from the Atlantic,” said John Banghoff, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in State College.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s state forests agency says it isn’t finding damage to waterways amid the expansion of natural gas drilling in recent years, although it is reporting a growth of invasive plants where land is being cleared. The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources said Wednesday in a new report that its water chemistry analysis hasn’t provided evidence that shale gas development has degraded the quality of waterways in state forests in the core gas forest districts. However, it says the presence and quantities of invasive plants are on the rise. It says land-clearing for drilling operations on state forest lands has slowed considerably since its last report in 2014, largely because of market forces and a moratorium on new leasing in the forests that’s been in place since 2010.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, and his opponent in the November election, Republican Scott Wagner, each accuse the other of wanting to cut school funding. Neither candidate has quite been able to prove his point. A look at Wolf’s comments Tuesday on KDKA-AM radio in Pittsburgh, in which he sought to counter attacks over school funding that Wagner began earlier this month.

WOLF: “My opponent Scott Wagner has been lying about my record on education.” AP ANALYSIS: Wagner has claimed — including in a July 12 news conference in Pittsburgh — that Wolf proposed a redistribution of state aid that would result in deep funding cuts to certain school districts. Wagner is unable to point to an instance in which Wolf said he supported switching the existing scheme of distributing state aid to public schools even if it means cutting aid to certain school districts.

LITTLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) — An appeals court has struck down an order of nuns’ attempt to stop a natural gas pipeline project on their rural Pennsylvania property. The federal appeals court ruled in support of a lower court finding Wednesday, saying the court did not have jurisdiction to hear the lawsuit from the Adorers of the Blood of Christ.

The Adorers are arguing that the pipeline planned to go through their Lancaster County cornfield violates their religious freedom and duty to preserve the earth. The judges say the Adorers should have brought up their concerns about the Atlantic Sunrise pipeline during the federal process that approved construction, not afterward. The Adorers say they are exploring their options after the court ruling Wednesday.

Features

WASHINGTON (AP) — Melania Trump’s spokeswoman says the first lady will watch whatever she wants on TV. Stephanie Grisham responded Wednesday to a New York Times report that President Donald Trump was unhappy that his wife’s television aboard Air Force One was tuned to CNN — and not Fox News Channel — during their recent trip to Europe.

The Times said Trump raged at his staff for breaking a rule that each trip begin tuned to Fox. Trump is an avid Fox viewer who regularly disparages CNN as “fake news.” Grisham also tried to bat away questions about the broadcast of a brief audio recording of Trump and his longtime personal lawyer discussing plans to pay for a former Playboy model’s story of an alleged 2006 affair with Trump.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A CNN correspondent said she was barred from attending an open press event at the White House on Wednesday because of questions she asked President Donald Trump earlier in the day.

Kaitlan Collins and her employer, CNN, say the White House denied Collins access to Trump’s Rose Garden event with the European Commission president because officials found her earlier questions “inappropriate.”

Collins had served as a representative of the television networks during an earlier pool spray in the Oval Office. She and a handful of other reporters peppered the president with questions, including many focused on his former lawyer, Michael Cohen. CNN on Tuesday obtained and aired a secret audio recording that captured Trump and Cohen discussing a potential payment to a former Playboy model who claims she had an affair with Trump.

OMENA, Mich. (AP) — Politics in a small northern Michigan village have gone to the cats and dogs and goats and even chickens. Omena’s newly elected mayor is a feline named Sweet Tart. Dogs Diablo Shapiro and Punkin Anderson Harder are vice mayor and second vice mayor. An election committee named Harley the goat press secretary while Penny the chicken is special assistant for fowl affairs.

The seats are ceremonial. WPBN-TV reports that the election is a fundraiser costing $1 per vote and brought in more than $7,000 to the Omena Historical Society. Candidates have to be animals and live in Omena, which has about 300 human residents and is north of Traverse City. An inauguration and parade were held Saturday. The newly-elected officers will serve three-year terms.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Two Minnesota teenagers are suing the Minnesota State High School League because they are not allowed to dance on the girls’ competitive dance teams at their schools. Sixteen-year-olds Dmitri Moua of Maplewood and Zachary Greenwald of Minnetonka filed the federal lawsuit yesterday with help from the Pacific Legal Foundation, which has worked on similar cases in Minnesota and other states.

The lawsuit says the boys want to try out for their school dance teams in suburban Minneapolis but league rules prohibit boys from competing on girls’ dance teams. The boys say the rules amount to unconstitutional sex discrimination. A spokesman says the league doesn’t comment on pending litigation. The Pacific Legal Foundation has handled similar cases with students from Wisconsin and South Dakota.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) —Utah authorities have said a woman will not be charged with reckless endangerment after leaving a loaded gun on a baby changing table in a suburban Salt Lake City aquarium restroom. Prosecutors said the charge does not apply because the woman did not purposely put people in danger by leaving the weapon behind. Police say she put the .380-calibre pistol on the folded-up changing table to use the bathroom at the Living Planet Aquarium July 10, but was distracted by her children on the way out and forgot it.

Sports, Scores & Skeds

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Scott Kingery homered and Carlos Santana hit a three-run triple in Philadelphia’s five-run fifth inning, leading the Phillies to a 7-3 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Phillies increase their lead in the NL East to 1½ games over the idle Atlanta Braves. Jake Arrieta allowed two earned runs on five hits in six innings for the victory. Fans cheered the retiring Chase Utley before each at-bat in his final game in Philadelphia unless the Dodgers face the Phillies in the postseason.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Trevor Bauer struck out 10 over seven innings, Brad Hand got his first save for Cleveland and the Indians stopped the Pittsburgh Pirates’ winning streak at 11 with a 4-0 win. Edwin Encarnacion hit a two-run single in the third inning and Yonder Alonso hit a two-run homer in the eighth. Pittsburgh was seeking its first 12-game winning streak since 1965, but only advanced one runner past second base as Bauer, Adam Cimber and Hand combined for a three-hitter.

———

INTERLEAGUE

Final Cleveland 4 Pittsburgh 0

Final Seattle 3 San Francisco 2

Final Colorado 3 Houston 2

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Tampa Bay 3 N-Y Yankees 2

Final Detroit 8 Kansas City 4

Final Minnesota 12 Toronto 6, 11 Innings

Final Oakland 6 Texas 5

Final L-A Angels 11 Chi White Sox 3

Boston at Baltimore 7:05 p.m., postponed

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final N-Y Mets 6 San Diego 4

Final Philadelphia 7 L-A Dodgers 3

Final Cincinnati 7 St. Louis 3

Final Washington 7 Milwaukee 3

Final Chi Cubs 2 Arizona 1

———

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Chicago 101 Phoenix 87

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Chi White Sox at L-A Angels 4:07 p.m.

Kansas City at N-Y Yankees 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas 8:05 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Arizona at Chi Cubs 2:20 p.m.

N-Y Mets at Pittsburgh 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami 7:10 p.m.

L-A Dodgers at Atlanta 7:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco 10:15 p.m..

