President Trump campaigns in PA: AP Penna. Headlines, Scores & Sked

PA Headlines 3/11/18

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — President Donald Trump told western Pennsylvania voters Saturday night that his new tariffs were saving the steel industry and urged them to send a Republican to the House so he can keep delivering those kinds of results. The president lent his weight to Republican Rick Saccone in the final days of a surprisingly competitive special election outside Pittsburgh that could reverberate nationally ahead of the November midterm elections.

“We need our Congressman Saccone,” Trump said, unabashedly framing the race as a tune-up for the GOP’s efforts to maintain its control of Capitol Hill. Hitting peak campaign mode for himself, he revived many of his favorite 2016 riffs and even touted his planned 2020 slogan, “Keep America Great!” But, the president warned, “we can only do that if we elect people who are going to back our agenda,” repeatedly urging his backers to support Saccone and stave off an upset by Democrat Conor Lamb in a district the president won by 20 percentage points over Hillary Clinton.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania state lawmaker who says a fellow lawmaker pulled a gun on her and threatened to kill her has gotten a restraining order against him. The Citizens’ Voice reports state Rep. Tarah Toohil alleges fellow Republican Rep. Nick Miccarelli pointed a gun at her in 2012 and on another occasion, when the two were in a car, warned he would crash the vehicle while speeding 100 mph on a highway.

A Luzerne County judged granted the restraining order Friday. He has not been charged with any crime and denies the allegations. A spokesman for Miccarelli calls Toohil’s allegations outrageous and baseless and says they’re part of a smear campaign. A prosecutor also is investigating accusations Miccarelli sexually assaulted another woman after the two ended a relationship in 2014.

HAZLETON, Pa. (AP) — The Hershey Company has launched a $60 million expansion of its Kit Kat candy bar manufacturing facility in northeastern Pennsylvania. Officials broke ground Friday on the expansion that will bring about 110 new jobs to the area in Luzerne County. Todd Tillemans, president of Hershey’s U.S. business, says the plant in Hazleton is long been a high performer and it was clear the company should expand there. The new jobs are expected to pay between $17 and $22 per hour. Officials expect the addition will be complete by the end of 2018.

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer in southeastern Pennsylvania shot and killed an armed and reportedly suicidal man. The Montgomery County district attorney’s office says Pottstown police were contacted just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday to check on the welfare of a reportedly suicidal man. Officials were told that he had posted photos online of himself holding a gun to his head and saying he intended to harm himself.

The district attorney’s office says Pottstown police found the man in the parking lot, and an officer fired, hitting him. He was taken to Reading Hospital and pronounced dead. A BB/pellet gun was recovered next to him.

Prosecutors are investigating the shooting. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that neighbors told police that the man had been despondent since the recent death of his father.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Features

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities say they’re worried about a hippopotamus that is roaming loose in a swampy area of southern Mexico. Nobody knows where the animal came from, but hippos are not native to the country. The hippo appears to have been living in a pair of ponds near Las Chopas, in the Gulf coast state of Veracruz.

Mexico’s office for environmental protection said Thursday that experts are looking for the best way to trap and move the three-year-old, 1,320-pound (600 kilogram) mammal. It also said hippos can be aggressive, posing a potential danger to the public and native species. The hippo was first spotted by local media near a garbage dump in January. Residents of the town have come to love the animal so much they have nicknamed it “Tyson.”

HOLLYWOOD (AP) – Disney’s megahit “Black Panther” has passed the $1 billion mark at the global box office. The studio said Saturday that the milestone is based on Disney’s estimate of ticket sales. The announcement comes on the 26th day of release for the blockbuster. The movie is directed by Ryan Coogler and stars Chadwick Boseman and Michael B. Jordan.

Disney notes that “Black Panther” is the fifth film in its Marvel universe to reach the milestone. The others are “The Avengers,” ”Avengers: Age of Ultron,” ”Iron Man 3,” and “Captain America: Civil War.”

The film has made $521 million domestically, becoming the No. 2 superhero release of all time, surpassing “The Dark Knight.”

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Ever see someone wandering around a neighborhood with a metal detector — and wonder whether people like that ever find anything worthwhile? Wonder no more. A south Alabama woman says her searching turned up a class ring that belonged to a Tennessee surgeon — a ring that was lost a half century ago.

AI.com reports Barbara Burgess found the ring of Dr. Stephen R. Sheppard, who graduated from the University of Tennessee in 1970. The ring was found in front of a home in Mobile, Alabama — about four inches in the dirt. Sheppard lost the ring about 50 years ago, while attending medical school and living at the house where the ring was found. Burgess and Sheppard have met and she returned the ring.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Sports, Scores & Skeds

Today on WKOK, we’ll air the CBS Week in Review, Legends of Success with John Resnick and Meet the Press at noon with guests US Senators Jeff Flake (R-Ariz) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass). The Phillies are back on the air at 1pm. Remember, anytime the Phillies are on the radio, our regular programming continues at WKOK.com

NEW YORK (AP) — Mikal Bridges scored 25 points and hit two 3-pointers in overtime to lift No. 2 Villanova to a 76-66 win over Providence in the Big East Tournament championship game. The Wildcats won their second straight Big East Tournament and third in four years. They are expected to earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

WRESTLING

Jared Lane, Southern Columbia wins state title.

Gaige Garcia, Southern Columbia wins 3rd

Tyler Wileman, East Juniata, 4th

Tyler Stoltzfus, Mifflinburg, 5th

Patrick Edmonson, Southern Columbia, 5th

Josh Kreiger, Shikellamy, 6th

Bronson Garber, Upper Dauphin, 6th

Connor Fulmer, Southern Columbia, 6th

Jeremy Hanford, Warrior Run, 7th

Andrew Shedleski, Lewisburg 7th

Nate Schon, Selinsgrove, 8th

BOYS BASKETBALL

Christopher Dock 67, Halifax 45

Northwest Area 69, Muncy 57

Dobbins 61, Southern Columbia 50

Loyalsock 62, Holy Redeemer 60

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Allentown Central Catholic 39, Lewisburg 37

Juniata Valley 65, Otto-Eldred 28

Lourdes Regional 56, Harrisburg Christian 32

Sullivan County 47, Pottsville Nativity 42

Berks Catholic 38, Shamokin 25

Bethlehem Catholic 56, Berwick 25

Kennard-Dale 51, Mifflinburg 32

Nanticoke Area 42, Danville 31

Benton 47, Lancaster Country Day 31

Greenwood 48, Sankofa Freedom 42

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

———

INTERLEAGUE

Final Baltimore 13 Pittsburgh 5

Final N-Y Yankees 10 N-Y Mets 3

Final Tampa Bay 5 Philadelphia 3

Final Washington 2 Houston 2

Final Chi White Sox 4 Chi Cubs 4

Final San Francisco 11 L-A Angels 7

Final Cleveland 8 San Diego 8

Final Arizona 10 Kansas City 3

Final San Francisco 9 L-A Angels 8

Final Seattle 5 Cincinnati 2

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Toronto 6 Detroit 3

Final Texas 8 Oakland 2

Boston at Minnesota 1:05 p.m., canceled

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Miami 7 St. Louis 3

Final Atlanta 15 Pittsburgh 1

Final Milwaukee 9 Colorado 2

Final L-A Dodgers 6 Chi Cubs 5

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Charlotte 122 Phoenix 115

Final Miami 129 Washington 102

Final Oklahoma City 104 San Antonio 94

Final Dallas 114 Memphis 80

Final L.A. Clippers 113 Orlando 105

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final Philadelphia 2 Winnipeg 1

Final SO Tampa Bay 3 Montreal 2

Final SO Vegas 2 Buffalo 1

Final Boston 7 Chicago 4

Final Colorado 5 Arizona 2

Final Washington 2 San Jose 0

Final St. Louis 7 L.A. Kings 2

Final SO Florida 4 N-Y Rangers 3

Final Toronto 5 Pittsburgh 2

Final SO New Jersey 3 Nashville 2

Final Edmonton 4 Minnesota 1

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (1) Virginia 71 (12) North Carolina 63

Final OT (2) Villanova 76 Providence 66

Final (8) Cincinnati 70 Memphis 60

Final (9) Kansas 81 (18) West Virginia 70

Final (21) Houston 77 (11) Wichita St. 74

Final (13) Tennessee 84 Arkansas 66

Final (15) Arizona 75 Southern Cal 61

Final (25) Rhode Island 90 Saint Joseph’s 87

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

INTERLEAGUE

N-Y Yankees at Miami 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Detroit 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Toronto 1:07 p.m.

Houston at N-Y Mets 1:10 p.m.

Chi Cubs at Oakland 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at Chi White Sox 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Seattle 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Baltimore 6:05 p.m.

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Minnesota at Tampa Bay 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston 1:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City 4:05 p.m.

Texas at L-A Angels 4:10 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

St. Louis at Washington 1:05 p.m.

L-A Dodgers at Colorado 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco 6:05 p.m.

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Toronto at N-Y Knicks 1:00 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta 3:30 p.m.

Golden State at Minnesota 3:30 p.m.

Utah at New Orleans 4:00 p.m.

Sacramento at Denver 5:00 p.m.

Houston at Dallas 7:00 p.m.

Indiana at Boston 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Brooklyn 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Lakers 9:00 p.m.

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Boston at Chicago 12:30 p.m.

N-Y Islanders at Calgary 7:00 p.m.

Dallas at Pittsburgh 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Arizona 9:00 p.m.

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

(21) Houston at (8) Cincinnati 3:30 p.m.

Kentucky at (13) Tennessee 1:00 p.m.

Davidson at (25) Rhode Island 1:00 p.m.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved