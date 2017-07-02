President Bravman says “WE DID” for Bucknell

LEWISBURG – Bucknell University President, John Bravman, took to social media this weekend to make a big announcement regarding the University’s on-going “WE DO” fundraising campaign. In a video posted online, Bravman says “I’m thrilled to share with you the exciting news that we did it. Yes, we did it. We surpassed the 500-million dollar mark”.

Bravman was referring to the “WE DO” fundraising campaign, which was launched in October of 2012 and set out to reach a $500-million goal. Achieving the ambitious goal in less than five years, campaign support will benefit Bucknell students, faculty and staff, with more than $170-million raised for financial aid endowment and $100-million raised for academic programming and support.

Ken and Elaine Langone made a $30-million pledge, the largest single commitment in Bucknell’s history and specifically to benefit financial aid for students. More than 44,000 donors made commitments to the campaign and helped to bring it to a successful conclusion. (Sara Lauver)