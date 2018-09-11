Pres. Trump visiting Shanksville: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 9/11/18

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is marking 17 years since the worst terrorist attack on U.S. soil by visiting the Pennsylvania field that became a Sept. 11 memorial. Trump and his wife, Melania, will participate in Tuesday’s somber remembrance in Shanksville. It’s where hijackers crashed a California-bound commercial airliner on Sept. 11, 2001, after the 40 passengers and crew members learned what was happening and attempted to regain control of the aircraft. Everyone on board was killed. Nearly 3,000 people died on 9/11 when other airplanes were flown into New York’s World Trade Center and the Pentagon in an attack planned by al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden. Nearly a decade later, bin Laden was killed in May 2011 during a U.S. military operation ordered by President Barack Obama. Trump, a New York native making his first visit as president to the Shanksville site, will focus on honoring the many lives that were lost that day.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s state prisons resumed normal visits and all inmates were no longer confined to their cells Monday, 12 days after officials imposed temporary rules while they addressed a spate of illnesses linked to synthetic drugs. The Corrections Department said toxicology tests confirmed the presence of synthetic cannabinoids in “multiple” employees and that inmate overdoses have been caused by those drugs and other illegal substances. The agency says more than 50 of its employees and 33 inmates have reported feeling sick and were treated at hospitals over three months ending in August. The prison system has changed how it handles incoming inmate mail, outsourcing most of it and revising how it opens legal mail in the presence of inmates. It also has increased staff in visiting areas and made other changes related to inmate visitors.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bill Cosby’s lawyers will fight a prosecution bid to have other accusers testify at his sentencing this month on felony sex assault charges. Prosecutors in Pennsylvania want at least some of Cosby’s dozens of other accusers to testify at the Sept. 24 sentencing. Five testified at the spring trial, when jurors convicted Cosby of drugging and molesting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.

In a court filing Monday, defense lawyer Joseph Green Jr. said testimony about uncharged conduct should be used in Pennsylvania only if a defendant remains a public threat. Cosby faces up to 10 years in prison on each of three felony counts, but could get far less under state guidelines. Dozens of women have accused Cosby of sexual misconduct during his more than 50-year entertainment career, but nearly all of the claims are too old to prosecute.

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (AP) — A pipeline owner is blaming “earth movement” amid heavy rains for an early morning methane gas explosion in Pennsylvania that destroyed one home, prompted evacuation of others and closed an interstate. No injuries were reported. Beaver County officials say the blast in Center Township was reported shortly before 5 a.m. Monday. Officials say a home, two garages and several vehicles were destroyed by fires. Pipeline owner Energy Transfer Corp. says the valves to the pipeline were shut off and the fire was out by 7 a.m. The Dallas-based firm blamed the blast on “earth movement in the vicinity of the pipeline.” About 25 to 30 homes were evacuated as a precaution. The Central Valley school district canceled classes. Interstate 376 was closed due to danger from falling power lines.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tim Piazza and Marquise Braham told their parents they just wanted to make some new friends by joining fraternities while away at college. Neither got much of a chance: They died before their 20th birthdays, after brutal fraternity hazing rituals. Now their parents are launching a nationwide anti-hazing campaign, and after too many similar deaths, national leaders of fraternities and sororities are joining them. “I know it might seem strange to some people that families who lost their children to fraternity hazing are now working with fraternities and sororities to eradicate hazing,” Piazza’s father, Jim, said by phone Sunday from New York, where he, Braham’s father, and other parents were preparing for a series of Monday morning TV appearances to announce their campaign.

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans are commemorating 9/11 with somber tributes, volunteer projects and a new monument to victims, after a year when two attacks demonstrated the enduring threat of terrorism in the nation’s biggest city. Thousands of 9/11 victims’ relatives, survivors, rescuers and others are expected at Tuesday’s anniversary ceremony at the World Trade Center, while President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will head to the two other places where hijacked planes crashed on Sept. 11, 2001, in the deadliest terror attack on American soil. The president and first lady Melania Trump plan to join an observance at the Sept. 11 memorial in a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where a new “Tower of Voices” was dedicated Saturday. Pence is attending a ceremony at the Pentagon. Trump, a Republican and native New Yorker, took the occasion of last year’s anniversary to issue a stern warning to extremists that “America cannot be intimidated.” Nearly 3,000 people died in the attacks on 9/11, when international terrorism hit home in a way it previously hadn’t for many Americans. Sept. 11 still shapes American policy, politics and everyday experiences in places fro

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Olivia Newton-John says she has been diagnosed with cancer for the third time in three decades. The four-time Grammy winner, who will turn 70 on Sept. 26, told Australian news program “Sunday Night” doctors found a tumor in her lower back in 2017. Newton-John says she’s “treating it naturally and doing really well.” The “Grease” star says for pain, she is taking cannabis oil, made from marijuana her husband grows in California. She has undergone radiation treatments and has cut sugar out of her diet.

She said she hopes her native Australia will legalize medical marijuana. Newton-John was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992, undergoing a partial mastectomy and reconstruction. She was diagnosed with breast cancer again in 2013.

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Cynthia Nixon’s campaign cried foul on Monday over a pro-Andrew Cuomo mailer paid for by the Democratic Party that questions her support for Jewish people, with the candidate calling on the governor to apologize to New Yorkers. Nixon, who has two children being raised in the Jewish faith, called the mailer “dirty, sleazy politics” and said Cuomo’s explanation that he didn’t know about the mailer isn’t believable. “The idea that they would accuse me of being soft on anti-Semitism is an outrage,” she told Buzzfeed’s news show AM To DM on Monday. “The idea that Andrew Cuomo didn’t know this was happening is completely bogus and I think he actually owes an apology not just to say it was a mistake, but that it’s factually wrong…This is fear-mongering for political gain at its worst.” The mailer says Nixon opposes funding for Jewish schools, supports “racist, xenophobic” calls to boycott Israel.

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (AP) — A New York man will be living large thanks to his decision to buy some Slim Jims for his dog. New York Lottery officials say Monday that 73-year-old Dale Farrand recently won the $10 million prize on a Cash Spectacular scratch-off ticket. The Fort Edward man says he bought a $30 ticket at a local Cumberland Farms convenience store while buying Slim Jims snacks for his dog Boots. He scratched the ticket in his car and realized he was a winner. Farrand says he drove straight home and had his wife check the ticket for him. Farrand will receive a lump-sum payment of $6.7 million after required withholdings. He says he’ll use the windfall to pay off his mortgage, make home improvements and help his children and grandchildren.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The discovery of a black Lab named Lucy has helped an Oregon avoid a 50-year prison sentence for a crime he didn’t commit. Joshua Horner was convicted last April of sexually abusing a minor. In the trial, the complainant testified that Horner threatened to shoot her animals if she told — and that she saw him shoot her dog to death. Horner was convicted — but the Oregon Innocence Project got on the case. After a lengthy search, the dog was found alive and well — and that led prosecutors to determine that the complainant had not been truthful when testifying.

LOUIS (AP) — Matt Adams hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning to rally the St. Louis Cardinals to an 8-7 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday night. The Cardinals have won two in a row and lead the Los Angeles Dodgers by two games in the battle for the last wild spot in the NL

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The game between the Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies was postponed because of rain. It was rescheduled as part of a traditional doubleheader Tuesday starting at 3:05 p.m.

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. (AP) — Keegan Bradley held off Justin Rose in a sudden-death playoff to win the rain-plagued BMW Championship for his first PGA Tour victory in six years. Rose moved to No. 1 in the world ranking. He’s the 22nd player to reach No. 1 since the ranking began in 1986.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are trying to keep their season-opening tie with Cleveland in perspective, though it’s turned out to be a harder task than they thought. Pittsburgh gained more than 450 yards and sacked Browns quarterback Tyrod Taylor seven times. Yet they also committed six turnovers and saw Pro Bowl kicker Chris Boswell miss a potential game-winning kick on a sloppy field. Pittsburgh hosts Kansas City in its home opener in Week 2.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi says his team won’t let a humbling loss to Penn State define its season. The Panthers were steamrolled in the second half by the Nittany Lions, who scored the final 44 points in a 51-6 blowout. Narduzzi shouldered the blame after the most lopsided setback in his three-plus seasons on the job. Pitt will try to regroup on Saturday when it opens ACC play against Georgia Tech.

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. (AP) — Tony Finau has been named to the Ryder Cup team, the final pick by U.S. captain Jim Furyk. Finau joins Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods as Furyk’s four wild-card selections. Finau has 11 top-10s this season, including three in majors. He solidified his case for a pick with top-10 finishes in all three FedEx Cup playoff events.

