Pres. Trump pays respects to Shanksville memorial: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

SHANKSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Standing in the field where the last of the Sept. 11 planes crashed, President Donald Trump praised the “band of brave patriots” who helped bring down the jetliner and saved the lives of countless others in the nation’s capital. Trump paid his respects Tuesday at a rural Pennsylvania field where the fourth airplane hijacked that day crashed after its 40 passengers and crew learned about attacks in New York and Washington and tried to storm the cockpit. Terrorists at the controls of Flight 93 planned to fly it into the U.S. Capitol, Trump said. But through the bravery and sacrifice of passengers and crew, he said, “the Forty” spared Washington from a devastating strike. Before he spoke, Trump listened as the names of the 40 victims were read aloud, followed by the tolling of bells. He was joined by his wife, first lady Melania Trump, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and former Gov. Mark Schweiker, who was the state’s lieutenant governor on 9/11.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Elton John kicked off the second night of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour like a confident, electrified pro. The nearly three-hour concert Tuesday in Philadelphia began with “Bennie and the Jets,” as John pounded away at the piano and earned a loud applause from the audience. The Oscar, Grammy and Tony winner performed two dozen songs, including “Your Song,” “Tiny Dancer,” “Rocket Man” and “Saturday Night’s Alright.” The 300-date tour will reach five continents, stretching into 2021.

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Bill Cosby wants a Pennsylvania judge to step down from his case days before sentencing on sex assault charges. The defense motion, along with a statement from Cosby’s wife, Camille, accuses the judge of bias because of an alleged grudge with a pretrial witness. Cosby faces sentencing Sept. 24.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The attorney for a Pennsylvania officer charged in the shooting death of an unarmed black teenager as he fled a traffic stop has asked the judge in the case to recuse himself. Attorney Patrick Thomassey, who represents Police Officer Michael Rosfeld, asked Judge Anthony Mariani during a pre-trial hearing Tuesday to recuse himself because of comments he made about whether the shooting was justified before he was assigned to the case. Mariani says he believes he is capable of hearing the case.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania court is upholding a $1.1 million fine against natural gas exploration giant EQT Corp., saying there is substantial evidence that it recklessly violated environmental laws when a wastewater holding pond at a well site polluted streams and groundwater in 2012. Monday’s Commonwealth Court decision faulted EQT’s construction of the pit at a Tioga County well site and its investigation into and response to the contamination, citing evidence the company “dragged its feet.”

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Excited about Monday’s 70th Emmy Awards? Probably not. That’s an educated guess based on shrinking interest in entertainment’s back-slapping ceremonies generally and television’s biggest night in particular. Last year’s Emmys drew 11.4 million viewers, a smidge above 2016’s worst-ever 11.3 million. The 2018 Oscars dipped to an all-time low with 26.5 million viewers — still more than double that of its small-screen sibling. But imagine this: An expert in producing live TV jumps in to invigorate the stale, decades-old Emmy format. New magic could be delivered by “Saturday Night Live” impresario Lorne Michaels, who’s producing his first Emmy Awards since the late 80s, back when the top nominees included “The Golden Girls” and “thirtysomething.”

NEW YORK (AP) — The Miss America ceremony subtracted the swimsuit competition for the first time in its 98-year history, and subtracted one million television viewers, too. The Nielsen company said 4.34 million people watched the annual ceremony on ABC Sunday, down 19 percent from the 5.35 million viewers last year. Declining viewership has been a consistent trend for the pageant over the past few years. With Miss America now under the leadership of former Fox News personality Gretchen Carlson, the swimsuits were left behind. Instead, they were replaced by onstage interviews where contestants talked about President Trump, the NFL player protests and other topics. Yet the decision has been the subject of criticism. Minutes before the nationally televised broadcast began, a comedian warming up the crowd mentioned there would be no swimsuit competition, drawing loud boos from the audience. It was the pageant’s lowest viewership since 2009, when it was shown on cable’s TLC channel and reached only 3.54 million people. It returned to broadcast TV on ABC in 2011, and its audience has gotten as high as 8.6 million in 2013.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alex Trebek sported a beard as he launched the 35th season of “Jeopardy!” and the look has led to a poll. The bearded host appeared in a video on Instagram under the caption, “It’s time to embark upon a magical journey.” He opened the first show of the season by saying, “No need to inquire how I spent my summer vacation.” The game show has started a beard or no beard poll on Twitter. There have been more votes for the beard than against it. One person wrote that the beard reminded her of the actor Sean Connery while another compared Trebek to Santa Claus. Trebek was known for sporting a mustache, but he shaved it off in 2001. He grew the mustache back for the 30th season in 2014.

NEW YORK (AP) — If you see a 7-foot-long Amazon box on your neighbor’s porch this winter, don’t be alarmed. Amazon says it will be selling full-size Christmas trees this holiday season. The retailer says the trees — which include Douglas firs and Norfolk Island pines — can be ordered and shipped online. Instead of heading off to a local forest or tree stand, Amazon says it will ship the trees in regular boxes — without water — within 10 days of their being cut down. And in case you’re wondering, the company says the trees will handle shipping without a problem.

BOLIVAR, Ohio (AP) — A woman who worked at an Ohio deli apparently has a different concept of getting something “to go.” Authorities say the woman has been charged with felony theft for helping herself to ham for years. Authorities in Tuscarawas (TUS’-kuh-rah-wuhs) County tell The Columbus Dispatch an eight-year employee of the Giant Eagle chain was charged last week with stealing food. The company estimates the value of the swiped ham over the years is $9,200. Store officials got a tip that an employee had been eating three to five slices of ham nearly every day over eight years. Authorities say she also sometimes ate salami on the job.

The Phillies look to avoid the sweep at the hands of the Nationals today on WKOK. Coverage begins at 6:30, first pitch at 7:05.

