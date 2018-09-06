Pres. Trump attending 9/11 Shanksville service: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 9/6/18

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will mark the solemn 17th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks by participating in a ceremony at the 9/11 memorial in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, the White House said.

First lady Melania Trump will accompany the president to the remembrance in Shanksville. Nearly 3,000 people were killed on Sept. 11, 2001, when hijackers flew commercial airplanes into New York’s World Trade Center, the Pentagon and the Pennsylvania field in what was the worst terrorist attack on U.S. soil.

The 40 passengers and crew aboard United Airlines Flight 93, which crashed in Pennsylvania after leaving Newark, New Jersey, en route to San Francisco, are credited with thwarting a strike on the U.S. Capitol.

Trump observed the somber anniversary for the first time as president last year. He and the first lady, surrounded by aides and administration officials, led a moment of silence on the White House lawn at the exact time that hijackers, executing a plot orchestrated by al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden, had rammed the first of two airplanes into the Twin Towers. Trump also participated in last year’s 9/11 observance at the Pentagon.

WAYNESBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania prison system is putting in place new policies on mail handling, visits and detection of drones after a month in which about 50 staff reported symptoms that may have been caused by exposure to toxic chemicals. Gov. Tom Wolf announced it Wednesday. Pennsylvania’s 25 prisons have been on lockdown for a week while officials investigate the spate of illnesses.

The cause is suspected to be a clear, odorless substance known as synthetic marijuana that can be concealed in the paper of books and letters. Inmate mail will be processed outside of the prisons, except legal mail.

The state is expanding its detection of drones and use of body scanners. Visiting room staff will be doubled and photos and vending machines won’t be allowed for 90 days.

Features

WASHINGTON (AP) — An opinion piece in The New York Times by an anonymous senior administration official claiming to be part of a “resistance” working “from within” to thwart President Donald Trump’s “worst inclinations” has set off a wild guessing game on the author’s identity. In an extraordinary move, Trump tweeted Wednesday that if “the GUTLESS anonymous person does indeed exist, the Times must, for National Security purposes, turn him/her over to government at once!”

White House officials didn’t immediately respond to a request to elaborate on Trump’s call for the writer to be turned over to the government. Two people familiar with the matter say Trump has demanded that aides identify the leaker. The two were not authorized to speak publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

NEW YORK (AP) — Thanks to rapidly declining viewership, and interest in the NFL, the league has good news for fans who are still interested: It’s going to be much easier to watch NFL games online this year. The league is finally dropping a requirement that viewers sign in with a cable or satellite subscription. It’s seeking to expand its online audience at a time when TV ratings are declining.

The regular season starts today. There are some restrictions. Streamed games are typically only accessible via phones and tablets. To watch on a big TV, you’ll still need a cable or satellite subscription, or one through a cable-like online package such as PlayStation Vue. Other major professional leagues still require TV subscriptions for hometown teams. A key element to getting TV networks on board: They’ll get to sell the majority of ads on the subscription-free football streams.

UNDATED (AP) – A company whose prescription opioid marketing practices are being blamed for sparking the addiction and overdose crisis says it’s helping to fund an effort to make a lower-cost overdose antidote.

OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma announced Wednesday that it’s making a $3.4 million grant to Harm Reduction Therapeutics, a Pittsburgh-based nonprofit, to help develop a low-cost naloxone nasal spray.

The naloxone grant is a way the company can show it’s trying to help stem the damage done by opioids. “This grant is one example of the meaningful steps Purdue is taking to help address opioid abuse in our communities,” Purdue President and CEO Craig Landau said in a statement.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Failed U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore on Wednesday sued comedian Sacha Baron Cohen for defamation and emotional distress after being pranked on the actor’s television show.

The lawsuit appears to be the first actually filed by one of the string of politicians who were duped and humiliated by Baron Cohen on the show “Who is America.”

The lawsuit filed Wednesday in federal court in Washington, D.C., accuses Baron Cohen of defaming Moore and says Moore “suffered extreme emotional distress” as a result of “being falsely portrayed as a sex offender and pedophile” on the show. Moore was duped into appearing on a segment where Baron Cohen demonstrated a supposed pedophile detecting device that beeped when it came near Moore.

NEW YORK (AP) – Nike has unveiled its first “Just Do It” ad narrated by Colin Kaepernick, a spot scheduled to air during the NFL season opener Thursday night as well as during the U.S. Open tennis tournament and other major sporting events. The two-minute spot released Wednesday highlights superstar athletes LeBron James, Serena Williams and others, and touches on the controversy of NFL players protesting racial inequality, police brutality and other issues by demonstrating during the national anthem.

Kaepernick narrates the full spot but first physically appears midway through. As a camera pans to reveal Kaepernick’s face, a reflection of a United States flag is visible on the facade of a building behind him.

Kaepernick says: “Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything.” At the start of the ad, Kaepernick says: “If people say your dreams are crazy, if they laugh at what you think you can do, good. Stay that way, because what nonbelievers fail to understand is that calling a dream crazy is not an insult, it’s a compliment.”

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Contestants from Florida and Wisconsin scored the first preliminary wins in the post-swimsuit era of the Miss America pageant Wednesday night, and proclaimed a new day had arrived for a piece of Americana that’s trying to reboot itself in a rapidly changing world. The competition swapped swimsuits with interview questions that were as daunting for some as walking across the stage in a bikini and heels.

Miss Florida Taylor Tyson won the talent competition for a piano rendition of “Mephisto’s Waltz” by Lizst.

Miss Wisconsin Tianna Vanderhei won the onstage interview competition for her comments on how higher education should be more affordable and more widely accessible. Both said they were excited to be the first winners in the revamped Miss America competition, which has generated controversy for its decision to eliminate swimsuits – a staple of the pageant since it began 98 years ago in Atlantic City.

LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis man is the new tenant of a tiny apartment with a unique layout — the kitchen and bathroom are in the same place. Yep. The toilet, bathtub, oven and sink are all in one room. The 200-square-foot (18.5-sq. meter) apartment is in St. Louis’ tony Central West End. The ad and photo for the $525-per-month apartment appeared on several websites and had people flush with excitement.

Harold Karabell of S.F. Shannon Real Estate Management says the new tenant loves it. The 111-year-old building originally housed 12 luxury apartments. Karabell says that around the time of the Great Depression, it was remade into 50 small units, the studio the smallest among them. Toilet/kitchen combo aside, Karabell says the apartment has a lot to like, including refinished hardwood floors and new windows.

Sports, Scores & Skeds

MIAMI (AP) — Right-hander Sandy Alcantara pitched shutout ball into the eighth inning in his second career start, Austin Dean drove in a pair of runs and the Miami Marlins beat the Philadelphia Phillies 2-1. Alcantara allowed three hits, walked two and struck out six. The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jameson Taillon pitched five effective innings and helped send Homer Bailey to yet another loss as the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-2 to sweep their three-game series. Taillon allowed only one run as he scattered eight hits and walked none while striking out six. Bailey fell to 1-14 and lost his ninth straight decision.

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. (AP) — Easily overlooked in golf this week is that other “cup.” The one more about finances than flags. Jordan Spieth sure hasn’t forgotten about the FedEx Cup. He is trying to avoid missing the Tour Championship for the first time in his six years on the PGA Tour

