AccuWeather: Prepare yourself for a frigid weekend, and snow Monday

SUNBURY— If you think this bitterly cold weather is going anywhere, think again. AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist, Heather Zehr says cold air is moving into region following the storm that hit the east coast Thursday, “Temperatures for this weekend are only going to top out at best in the middle teens. The night times really feeling that cold, we will be down close to the zero mark tonight and once you factor in the wind it will feel that much colder as well.”

Zehr says a break from this cold comes early next week, but the warmer, moister air will bring some snow Monday afternoon, “The next chance for any snow will not come along until early next week. Ironically it will come when warm air is trying to make its way back into the region and that going to give us a little snow for the afternoon. At this point it’s not looking like a lot of snow Monday afternoon but there will be enough to cause some slippery travel.”

She says we won’t quite reach the record lows this weekend, but the AccuWeather Real Feel temperatures will be down to -25 to -30 degrees the next couple of nights.