Tax hike: Preliminary Shikellamy school board budget raises taxes

SUNBURY – Property taxpayers in the Shikellamy School District could see their taxes go up almost 7-mills later this year. District Business Manager David Sinopoli said the school board has approved a draft budget that could raise taxes 6.79 mills.

In the first preliminary budget for next year, the budget totals $48.6 million and includes two ways to hike taxes. Sinopoli said the real estate tax could go up nearly three-mills, and the special education tax up an additional 3.8 mills.

Regardless, he says this is a preliminary budget and those figures could change. The final budget has to be adopted by June 30.