Pregnancy Care Center has new services

SHAMOKIN – A seven-year project to help expectant mothers in the area has finally become a reality. The new and improved Pregnancy Care Center of Shamokin is now open after a ribbon cutting ceremony held Sunday.

Thanks to efforts and donations from area Knights of Columbus chapters, the pregnancy center has new services…They include a new ultra sound machine and STD Testing. Director Margie Conrad, “It’s a ‘Corner of Hope,’ because we’re right on the corner here in Shamokin at Market and Pine. And so what we’re hoping now is that as the gals come, that they’ll be able to get the additional services.”

Conrad says the center needed $23,000 to purchase the new ultra sound. The local Knights then take care of the fundraising, “The local Knights of Columbus said once we had a price to bring that price to them. And the local knights would come together with all the local chapters around here and come up with half that price. And then what they call the national knights would come up with the other half.”

Among the large crowd in attendance for the ribbon cutting included State Representative Lynda Schlegel Culver and representatives of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce.