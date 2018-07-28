“Predator Priests” in AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 7/28/18

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A landmark grand jury report identifies more than 300 “predator priests” in six of Pennsylvania’s Roman Catholic dioceses, the state Supreme Court said Friday in ordering the findings released.

The justices said the report on clergy child sexual abuse going back decades and allegations of cover-up efforts will be made public but without the names or “individual specific information” of priests and others who have challenged the findings, at least in the initial version to be released.

The court wants the redaction process to be completed by Aug. 8, when the 900-page report is expected to be made public. If there are disputes about what a court-appointed special master should black out, the report will go out the following week. The Supreme Court said it will consider the challenges by some priests and others who say their constitutional rights to their reputations and to due process of law are being violated, based on not being able to address the grand jury.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Libertarian Party of Pennsylvania’s nominees for U.S. Senate and governor are filing signatures to get on November’s election ballot, helped by a federal court order in 2016 that substantially lowered signature requirements for minor-party candidates. The party’s U.S. Senate nominee Dale Kerns and gubernatorial nominee Ken Krawchuk each said their campaigns filed more than twice the legal threshold of 5,000 signatures Friday.

The deadline is next Wednesday. Kerns would join two-term Democratic Sen. Bob Casey and Republican challenger Lou Barletta on the ballot, while Krawchuk would join Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and Republican challenger Scott Wagner. Kerns is a 34-year-old electrical construction project manager from Delaware County making his first bid for statewide office. Krawchuk is a 65-year-old computer architecture consultant from Montgomery County making his third bid for governor.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Demonstrators have screamed at Pittsburgh public safety officials through bullhorns, resulting in tense moments but no arrests as the city implements new guidelines for public protests. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports a crowd surrounded public safety Director Wendell Hissrich and police Chief Scott Schubert as protesters gathered again Friday over the fatal police shooting of an unarmed black teenager. The protesters blocked at least one intersection.

A day earlier, the city announced new guidelines officials said would respect free speech rights while protecting public safety. The new policy says protesters aren’t allowed to block certain intersections or entrances to hospitals, special events or tunnels and bridges. East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld is charged with criminal homicide in the June shooting death of Antwon Rose Jr. Rosfeld’s attorney has said he believes the shooting was justified.

NEW YORK (AP) — New Yorker writer Ronan Farrow says six women who accuse CBS Corp.’s chief executive officer Les Moonves of sexual misconduct had to overcome their fears of retaliation in order to tell their stories. Farrow says he spent eight months investigating the story published in the New Yorker on Friday.

Six women who had professional dealings with Moonves say he sexually harassed them between the 1980s and late 2000s. Four of them described forcible touching or kissing during business meetings. Farrow told The Associated Press that the story is “an opportunity to look at how our most important corporate institutions treat vulnerable people coming forward with these kinds of charges.”

SOMERVILLE, Mass. (AP) — A violin bought by a Massachusetts pawn shop for $50 has ended up being worth about 5,000 times that. WFXT-TV reports a new employee at the LBC Boutique and Loan in Somerville had no idea what he was buying when he paid for the Ferdinando Gagliano violin, which was handcrafted in 1759 and is worth $250,000. Store manager Dylan McDermitt says the bows alone are worth $16,000 to $18,000.

Police say the violin was stolen during a house break-in and has since been returned to its rightful owner. They say the seller had no criminal record and they’re still investigating. McDermitt says in the future shop employees are going to ask people who bring in violins to play them so they Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — A dog named Lucifer has saved a Kansas man from an early morning house fire. The Hutchinson News reports that Larry Moore was asleep in his Hutchinson home when his dog woke him about 2:15 a.m. Wednesday. Fire Battalion Chief Jeremy Unruh says Moore, Lucifer and another dog, named Angel, made it out safely.

But Unruh says Moore returned at least twice to the home to retrieve items and had to be treated for smoke inhalation. Moore’s neighbor, Clarissa Swenson, described Lucifer, whose nickname is Lucy, as an “old mutt” who Moore and his late wife have owned for many years. Swenson says, “Lucy awoke him from a dead sleep.” She described Moore as, “so fortunate.” The cause of the fire was ruled as electrical, with “multiple improper extensions cords.”

CINCINNATI (AP) — Mason Williams hit a three-run homer to snap a 2-2 tie in the fourth inning, and the Cincinnati Reds’ bullpen made it stand up in a 6-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. Eugenio Suarez added a solo shot and right-hander David Hernandez turned in 2 1/3 innings of scoreless emergency relief for the Reds. The NL Central’s last-place team snapped East Division-leading Philadelphia’s three-game winning streak. The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming (CBS Sportsradio, CBS News, and AccuWeather) continue on WKOK.com.

CINCINNATI (AP) — The NL East-leading Philadelphia Phillies have acquired infielder Asdrubal Cabrera from the New York Mets for a pitching prospect. The Phillies traded Double-A right-hander Franklyn Kilome to get Cabrera. The 32-year-old Cabrera was hitting .277 with 18 home runs and 58 RBIs as the Mets’ second baseman.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — David Freese drove in five runs, including an RBI single in the ninth inning that lifted the Pittsburgh Pirates over the New York Mets 5-4. Freese homered in going 3 for 3 with two walks, helping the Pirates win for the 12th time in 14 games. The Mets had won three in a row. They beat the Pirates 12-6 Thursday night behind Asdrubal Cabrera’s homer and two doubles. Cabrera was traded to Philadelphia before this game.

