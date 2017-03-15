Pre-trial conference is continued for man charged with operating a meth lab

MIDDLEBURG – A pre-trial and plea conference for a man accused of operating a meth lab has been postponed. 23-year-old Charles Hanson of Selinsgrove was scheduled for court today in Snyder County, but the hearing was continued.

Police say Hanson and 24-year-old Savannah Goodling were operating a meth lab in a room at the Golden Arrow Motel in February of last year. They were also charged for another meth-making operation found the basement of a home on Center Street in Middleburg last July.

Goodling and Hanson were both charged with multiple drug offenses. Hanson remains locked up in the Union County Prison. (Ali Stevens)