Pre-trial conference is continued for man charged with operating a meth lab

WKOK Staff

MIDDLEBURG – A pre-trial and plea conference for a man accused of operating a meth lab has been postponed.  23-year-old Charles Hanson of Selinsgrove was scheduled for court today in Snyder County, but the hearing was continued.

 

Police say Hanson and 24-year-old Savannah Goodling were operating a meth lab in a room at the Golden Arrow Motel in February of last year.  They were also charged for another meth-making operation found the basement of a home on Center Street in Middleburg last July.

 

Goodling and Hanson were both charged with multiple drug offenses.  Hanson remains locked up in the Union County Prison.  (Ali Stevens)

