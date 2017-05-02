PP&L works to restore power in the region

MONTOURSVILLE—There are still a lot of power outages from last night’s strong thunderstorms. PP&L says it continues to move crews from other regions to restore power to customers in the Lock Haven, Williamsport and Sunbury areas.

PP&L says as of 3pm, about 5,800 customers remain without power. About 4,600 of those customers are in Lycoming County. The peak number of interrupted customers was 11,177 at 10 p.m. Monday. There are nearly 200 outages in the Snyder, Union and Northumberland County area right now.

Line crews, tree crews and assessors worked through the night to assess damage and make repairs. PP&L expects restoration work for some customers will continue through the overnight hours. They are seeing significant damage in some areas, with poles down. If you see a downed line, please report it promptly at 1-800-DIAL-PPL . (Sarah Benek )