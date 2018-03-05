Thousands still without power: AP PA Headlines, Scores & Skeds

BOSTON (AP) — Thanks to a major winter storm, more than 230,000 homes and businesses were in the dark in Pennsylvania. In the Philadelphia suburbs, the Lower Merion School District said one high school and one elementary school remained without power and would not open Monday unless it was restored. At one of its high schools with power, the district invited residents to charge their phones and take hot showers. “Dress warmly,” Superintendent Robert Copeland advised. “Many of our buildings have been without power for several days and it will take time for them to warm up.”

Gov. Tom Wolf says he’s authorizing drivers taking utility crews to try to restore power to Pennsylvania homes and businesses to work longer hours than is normally allowed. The governor said Sunday that the waiver, which runs through the end of the month, allows drivers helping transport crews to areas hard-hit by the storm to work 14 hours rather than being limited to 11 hours.

As of 1 p.m. Sunday, the governor said 236,000 utility customers remain without power in the commonwealth, down from a high of 587,000 at the height of Friday’s storm. Private companies are bringing in out-of-state workers to help. PECO says repair crews have come from as far away as Florida, Mississippi and Illinois. PPL said it was recalling about 25 linemen working in Puerto Rico.

Meantime…Officials say the winds from the storm were so severe that they blew train cars off the tracks just south of Lincoln University near the Maryland line. East Penn Railroad said the gust took down two cars, and they dragged a locomotive with them. Sauer said the train was loaded with cargo and heading west at the time Friday. The engineer and conductor weren’t injured.

Features

LOS ANGELES (AP) — As Jimmy Kimmel put it, this will go down as the year men had messed things up so much — the best picture Oscar went to a movie about a women dating a fish. “The Shape of Water” captured the night’s big prize at the 90th Academy Awards last night, the first Oscars ceremony held after the Harvey Weinstein scandal rocked Hollywood — and the rest of the world. Though Weinstein was nowhere to be found, the ousted movie mogul’s presence was felt in and around the Dolby Theater.

A number of those on stage referred to the #MeToo movement, including Kimmel, who hosted for the second straight year. He noted the only other person who has been booted from the motion picture academy was a relatively obscure actor ousted for giving away a screener version of a movie to his neighbor. Kimmel also noted the Oscar statue is the most trustworthy man in Hollywood these days. The reason: he keeps his hands to himself, can’t speak, so he can’t say anything offensive and — as Kimmel noted — he has “no penis at all.”

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Since there was no best picture snafu this year, Jimmy Kimmel might end up getting some attention for another of his Oscar pranks. Actually there were two: he announced the person who had the shortest acceptance speech would win a $17,000-plus jet ski. That ended up being costume designer Mark Bridges, who clocked in at just over a half minute.

And, for the second straight year, Kimmel took Oscar on the road, even if it was just for a walk across Hollywood Boulevard. He asked several actors to join him to personally thank a group of people in a theater watching a screening. Kimmel, Gal Godot and Lupita Nyong’o went on the theater to offer snacks, including hotdogs shot from a food cannon.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Wakanda’s reign shows no signs of waning. “Black Panther” is king of the box office for the third straight weekend. The release from Marvel and Disney brought in $65.7 million domestically this weekend, easily outpacing new releases “Red Sparrow” and “Death Wish,” according to studio estimates Sunday.

“Black Panther” has now grossed $500 million domestically after three weeks of release. It’s the third fastest film to reach the $500 million plateau. Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to comScore. Where available, the latest international numbers also are included. Final three-day domestic figures will be released Monday.

“Black Panther,” $65.7 million. “Red Sparrow,” $17 million. “Death Wish,” $13 million. “Game Night,” $10.7 million. “Peter Rabbit,” $10 million. “Annihilation,” $5.6 million. “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” $4.5 million. “Fifty Shades Freed,” $3.3 million. “The Greatest Showman,” $2.6 million. “Every Day,” $1.5 million.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Lawrence, Kansas is making plans for its high schools to start 25 minutes later next school year. That’s because research shows teens need the sleep. The Lawrence Journal-World reports that school board member Rick Ingram research that indicates it improves academic performance, attendance and graduation rates while reducing tardiness, teen vehicle accident rates and sports injuries. It’s estimated that the change will add $100,000 per year to district transportation costs.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A University of Minnesota study says there may be a link between gender dysphoria and speech patterns. Gender dysphoria is when a person identifies with a different gender than the sex they’re assigned at birth. Minnesota Daily reports that the study found boys with gender dysphoria may sound less typically male than boys without gender dysphoria.

During the study, adults listened to speech samples from children between ages 5 and 13 and then rated how male or female the speech sounded. Study lead author Ben Munson says the findings suggest that those with gender dysphoria learned different speech features during development. That would debunk the belief that anatomical or physiological differences cause people with gender dysphoria to speak differently.

Sports, Scores & Skeds

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Stephen Brown scored 19 of his 26 points in the first half and regular-season champion Bucknell cruised into the championship game of the Patriot League Tournament with a 90-59 win over fifth-seeded Boston University on Sunday. The defending champion Bison (24-9), who have won seven straight, are home against second-seeded Colgate on Wednesday.

Here are the latest scores from today’s sports events:

———

INTERLEAGUE

Final Washington 6 Detroit 2

Final Pittsburgh 9 Minnesota 3

Final Philadelphia 4 Toronto 2

Final Houston 4 St. Louis 1

Final San Diego 7 Chi White Sox 6

Final Kansas City 10 Cincinnati 3

Final Cleveland 6 Milwaukee 2

Final L-A Angels 7 Colorado 6

Final Oakland 12 San Diego 4

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Tampa Bay 9 N-Y Yankees 1

Final Baltimore 10 Boston 8

Final Seattle 10 Texas 7

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Atlanta 5 Miami 2

Final Washington 7 N-Y Mets 3

Final L-A Dodgers 9 San Francisco 3

Final Arizona 2 Chi Cubs 0

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Atlanta 113 Phoenix 112

Final Indiana 98 Washington 95

Final Toronto 103 Charlotte 98

Final New Orleans 126 Dallas 109

Final Milwaukee 118 Philadelphia 110

Final Sacramento 102 N-Y Knicks 99

Final L.A. Clippers 123 Brooklyn 120

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final OT Nashville 4 Colorado 3

Final Florida 4 Philadelphia 1

Final Anaheim 6 Chicago 3

Final Vegas 3 New Jersey 2

Final Minnesota 4 Detroit 1

Final Winnipeg 3 Carolina 2

Final Columbus 4 San Jose 2

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (15) Michigan 75 (8) Purdue 66

Final (10) Cincinnati 62 (11) Wichita St. 61

Final (22) Saint Mary’s (Cal) 69 Pepperdine 66

Final (25) Houston 81 UConn 71

