Update: Verizon down, Power outages,and road closures across the Valley

SUNBURY – High winds across the Valley have caused power outages in several areas.

Verizon is down in the northeast portion of the state affecting users in the Valley. Northumberland County Communication is advising all Verizon wireless customers that Snyder, Union, and Northumberland County Communications are unable to receive 911 calls. They advise Verizon users to go to your local fire department or police department for any emergency.

According to PPL’s Outage Map as of 4:30 pm, just over 1,600 customers are without power just south of Freeburg. In the Lewisburg area 137 customers are still without power due to downed trees on wires, 69 without power south of Middleburg, and 73 are without power near Sunbury. There are scattered power outages throughout the Valley due to high wind gusts.

There are also trees down in multiple areas:

White Top Road /Globe Mills Road between Clover Drive and Ridge Road in Middlecreek Township, Snyder County is closed

Mile Post Road is closed between Mount Pleasant and Klines Grove in Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County.

Now open, Route 54 between Brouse Road and Route 15 in Clinton Township, Lycoming County.

Motorists in Columbia and Lycoming counties are advised Route 118 is closed between Route 42 in Jordan Township, Lycoming County, and Route 487 in Sugarloaf Township, Columbia County, due to downed trees in power lines. Motorists should be alert and drive with caution.

Route 235 is closed to all traffic between Three Rivers Road and Route 522 in Spring Township due to a downed tree and wires. A local detour is in place. The closure is expected to last several hours.

WKOK will have more updates when they become available.