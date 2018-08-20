Power outages, Routes 11 and 54 traffic light out in Danville

DANVILLE – A power outage is likely to cause traffic delays in Danville Monday morning. Columbia/Montour 911 tells us the outage occurred at 10:30 p.m. Sunday night in the area of the Routes 11 and 54 intersection. County communications says the traffic light is out there and fire police are assisting traffic. Street lights in that area are also not working. Some homes are affected as well, but it’s unclear how many are without power.

County communications says PPL has been on scene since about 2:30 a.m. Monday. Repairs are still expected to take some time, as crews have to repair an underground power line. It’s also unclear what caused the outage.