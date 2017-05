UNDATED – PPL had thousands of power outages in The Valley Friday as strong winds brought down trees, and tree limbs. As of Saturday morning, the utility reports over 300 Northumberland County customers without power, and 45 in Snyder County.

Many of the outages are in the Northumberland/Montandon regions. There are also outages in the Herndon area, and scattered at several other locations in The Valley. PPL reports they hope to have all the power back on by 3pm Saturday.