UPDATE: power has been restored.

BLOOMSBURG – Some power outages have been reported in the Bloomsburg area and in the area of Catawissa Township, Columbia County.

Columbia/Montour 911 tells WKOK reports of outages came in around 4:30 a.m. According to PPL, about 51 customers are affected. Crews are out trying to determine a cause. The utility says power should be restored around 8:30 this morning.

We’ll have more details when they are available.