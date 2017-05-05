UPDATE: Power outages, downed trees and road closures in the Valley

SUNBURY—There are multiple power outages being reported in the Valley. As of 1pm there are about 8,800 PPL customers without power. About 1,800 of those without power are in Northumberland county. In Snyder County about 1,100 are without power and over 850 are without power in Union County.

Residents of Northumberland have reported the street lights are out and there is a tree down on Water Street. There is also a tree down on Route 11 between County Line Road and Tedd’s Landing. There is also a downed tree on Route 11 near the old rest stop heading towards Danville. Northumberland County Communications is looking for fire police in the area to help.

We are also receiving reports that Route 405 is closed between Route 147 and Route 45. Reports are coming in that Ridge Road, Hookies Grove Road, and Strawbridge are all affected by a downed power line. We will keep you update on power outages, downed trees and road closures as more information becomes available.