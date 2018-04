SNYDER COUNTY— A PPL power outage is affecting some local residents this morning. 133 residents of Snyder County are without power after an incident between Beavertown and Paxtonville. A passerby witnessed a power flash near a transformer about 5:45 a.m. The local fire chief and PPL crews are on the scene. The power company estimates power to be restored by 9:30 this morning. (Chad Hershberger)