Poust resentenced to almost same prison sentence

MIDDLEBURG – A Snyder County man was resentenced Wednesday in a drugs and weapons case. 43-year-old Craig Poust of Port Trevorton, was given 8 to 18 years in prison, almost the same sentence that was thrown out by the Pennsylvania Superior Court.

Pennlive.com says the appellate court threw out the original sentence because Snyder-Union County Judge Michael Sholley failed to explain why he didn’t order a presentence investigation.

Poust was originally sentenced last year after being found guilty of charges of possession and possession with intent to deliver marijuana, illegal possession of a firearm and possession of a prohibitive weapon.

Poust and his live-in girlfriend, Chanel Kantz are also facing new charges that accuse them of inviting young girls to their camper from 2012 into 2014 for activities that included sex, underage consumption alcohol and drugs and watching pornographic movies. Poust is accused of taking pictures of these teenage girls. Poust and Kantz are being charged separately and jury selection is set for January.