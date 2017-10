SUNBURY — It was reported this morning that 1/10 of an inch of rain has already fallen in the area, and much more is expected. Flooding is likely to occur in underpasses, poor drainage areas or areas where you typically see flooding. Falling Leaves could clog storm drains causing some problems in urban areas as well.

Stay tuned to WKOK, and WKOK.com for all flooding information if and when it becomes available.