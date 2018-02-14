Potential Delays Due to Signals Project on Route 15 in Union County

Montoursville, PA – Motorists in Union County are advised they may experience delays on Route 15 due to a project to install new traffic signal equipment at intersections in East Buffalo Township and Lewisburg Borough.

New signal equipment is being installed where Route 15 intersects with Route 192/Buffalo Road, Saint Mary Street, and Route 45/Market Street in the township and borough.

The contractor is transitioning from the old system to the new system. Due to this transition, timing and phasing of the signals has been disrupted, potentially causing delays to traffic moving through the corridor. These conditions are expected to last for several weeks.

Motorists should be patient when driving through the area.