Potent form of heroin strikes the region

WILLIAMSPORT (AP) — The Williamsport Hospital says their hospital network says it has treated 36 people for heroin overdoses since Wednesday. UPMC Susquehanna is warning the surrounding communities of a possibly lethal batch of the drug in the region. The hospital system posted on its Facebook page that emergency rooms and other facilities dealt the unusually high number of overdoses Thursday.

Evangelical Community Hospital issued a statement says there have been no cases of heroin overdoses in their emergency department but they warn that the overdose prone heroin could trickle into our Valley.

Both UPMC and Evangelical are urging people who think they might have used the drug or are experiencing overdose symptoms to go to the emergency room immediately or call 911.

The Williamsport Bureau of Police and its partners, Old Lycoming Police, Pennsylvania State Police, Lycoming County Narcotics Unit, FBI, and Lycoming County DA’s Office have all been active in investigating these reports and warn that similar incidents have occurred throughout the counties of Lycoming and Tioga.

Police are asking for assistance from the general public in identifying who may be responsible for these OD’s.