Postgame fireworks at Bucknell football home opener

LEWISBURG – Lots happening for the Bucknell University football home opener Saturday night. The Bison’s first game against William and Mary will be followed by postgame fireworks.

Fireworks will take place approximately 10 minutes after the game and will last about 10 minutes. Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation is one of the primary sponsors.

It’s also Community Day, and the Vs. Cancer game. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. at Christy Mathewson Memorial Stadium. You can listen to all of the Bucknell Bison football and men’s basketball games on Eagle 107.