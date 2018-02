PERRY TOWNSHIP—State police are investigating a hit and run involving a US Postal Service vehicle that happened last Thursday morning in Perry Township, Snyder County. Troopers say the accident happened on Route 104, February 8 around 10:40 am.

They say an unknown driver attempted to pass the stopped vehicle in the southbound lane and hit the back of the vehicle, then fled the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police in Selinsgrove at 570-374-8145. ( Sarah Benek)