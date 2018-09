WINFIELD – Motorists around the Valley could run into some minor delays at the CSVT sites as work continues this week.

Along Route 147 near Northumberland, PennDOT says traffic will be stopped intermittently to allow trucks to haul dirt across Route 147.

At Winfield, PennDOT says work will be performed in the evening as crews continue construction of the bridges over existing Route 15. There will be some intermittent traffic stoppages.