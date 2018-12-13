Possible Juniata County murder-suicide: AP PA headlines, features, scores & skeds

AP PA Headlines 12/13/18

MIFFLINTOWN, Pa. (AP) — State police say the deaths of two people found shot in a central Pennsylvania home are believed to have been a murder-suicide. Police in Lewistown said troopers responded early Wednesday to a reported domestic disturbance in Fermanagh Township in Juniata County.

Troopers said they believe David Jay Britcher of Mifflintown is believed to have shot Tammy Lynn Dorward, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said Britcher sustained a gunshot wound believed to have been self-inflicted and was later pronounced dead at Geisinger Lewistown Hospital. Troopers said the Juniata County coroner’s office is assisting with the investigation.

MILLVILLE, Pa. (AP) — A 5-year-old boy crossing the road in front of his home to reach his bus stop was struck and killed by a pickup truck. Silus Hunsinger was hit by the truck Wednesday morning near Millville, in Columbia County. The coroner has ruled his death as accidental. Grief counselors were brought into the boy’s elementary school to help his classmates deal with the loss of their friend. State police are investigating. They have not said if the driver will face charges.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Two more casinos in Pennsylvania are about to start up with sports betting. Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh and SugarHouse Casino in Philadelphia are beginning test periods Thursday. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board says that, if all goes well, the casinos can start regular sports-betting hours on Saturday.

Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course near Hershey opened its sports book last month, making Pennsylvania one of seven states where it’s allowed. In an eighth state, New Mexico, a casino started taking sports bets last month through a tribal gambling compact. A year-old state law allows owners of Pennsylvania’s 12 casinos to pay a $10 million fee to operate sports betting. The U.S. Supreme Court in May cleared the way for states to legalize sports betting.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Features

NEW YORK (AP) — The parent company of magazines including the National Enquirer, Us Weekly and In Touch has admitted to engaging in a journalistically dubious practice known as “catch-and-kill” in order to help Donald Trump become president. Federal prosecutors revealed Wednesday they had agreed not to prosecute American Media Inc. for secretly assisting Trump’s campaign by paying $150,000 to Playboy model Karen McDougal for the rights to her story about an alleged affair with Trump. The company then intentionally suppressed McDougal’s story until after the election.

Wednesday’s development brought fresh attention to “catch-and-kill,” in which a publication pays for exclusive rights to someone’s story with no intention of publishing it, either as a favor to a celebrity subject or to gain leverage over the person. Media organizations have a right not to run stories, but AMI acknowledged that its payments to McDougal were done specifically to assist Trump’s election bid and were made “in concert” with his campaign. AMI declined to comment Wednesday. It had previously denied killing stories for anything other than journalistic reasons.

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Melania Trump made history Wednesday by flying in a V-22 Osprey aircraft and onto the deck of an aircraft carrier. The White House says it’s the first time a first lady has flown in an Osprey. The tiltrotor aircraft takes off and lands vertically. Mrs. Trump flew from Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington to Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Virginia, and onto the deck of the USS George H.W. Bush and back. She later tweeted about her “incredible flight” and visit with service members. In Virginia, Mrs. Trump checked out the F-22 Raptor stealth fighter jet and addressed service members, noting that many had recently returned from deployment. Some had responded to such natural disasters as Hurricane Michael, which devastated some Florida Panhandle communities.

The first lady exchanged high-fives with elementary schoolchildren and posed for selfies with some of those in military garb. She also spent time with the crew aboard the USS George H.W. Bush and toured part of the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier named after the former president, who died in November. In an interview with Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity aboard the carrier, Mrs. Trump said the hardest part of being first lady was dealing with “the opportunists who are using my name or my family name to advance themselves — from comedians, to journalists, to performers, book writers.”

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Is good moral character required to wax eyebrows and give facials? In the state of Pennsylvania it is, and two women denied licenses to work as cosmetologists because they ran afoul of that regulation are challenging the law in court. Courtney Haveman and Amanda Spillane filed suit on Tuesday, with the help of non-profit law firm the Institute for Justice, claiming the state’s good moral character requirement for cosmetologists is unfair and unconstitutional.

The women both suffered from addictions in the past, which led to criminal records, they said. Haveman said her addiction to alcohol led to a number of misdemeanor infractions that inspired her to turn around her life. She has been sober for over five years, got married, had a baby and now mentors women who struggle with alcohol abuse. She decided to pursue a career in cosmetology, completed beauty school and had a job lined up at a salon. So she was shocked when she learned her license application was denied, citing her moral character.

“I made mistakes in my past, I paid my dues and I had learned and grown from them,” she said at a press conference Wednesday announcing the lawsuit.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Scores & Skeds

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Bellefonte 50, Tyrone 43

Sayre Area 43, Towanda 38

Shamokin 90, Selinsgrove 63

Southern Columbia 51, Berwick 32

Warrior Run 70, Montgomery 21

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Central Columbia 41, Mount Carmel 32

Danville 56, Central Mountain 39

Loyalsock 47, Shamokin 40

Mahanoy Area 62, Bloomsburg 40

Mifflinburg 56, Lewisburg 36

Millville 64, Montgomery 25

Selinsgrove 44, Milton 41

Shikellamy 43, Jersey Shore 41

Sullivan County 55, Columbia-Montour 15

Warrior Run 50, Midd-West 16

LAS VEGAS (AP) — All-Star outfielder Andrew McCutchen and the Philadelphia Phillies have finalized to a $50 million, three-year contract, a deal that includes a team option for 2022. The 32-year-old was an All-Star each season from 2011-15, topping .300 in batting average from 2012-14. He was the NL MVP in 2013. The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming continues on WKOK.com.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Indiana 113 Milwaukee 97

Final OT Boston 130 Washington 125

Final Cleveland 113 N-Y Knicks 106

Final Charlotte 108 Detroit 107

Final Brooklyn 127 Philadelphia 124

Final New Orleans 118 Oklahoma City 114

Final Memphis 92 Portland 83

Final Dallas 114 Atlanta 107

Final Utah 111 Miami 84

Final Sacramento 141 Minnesota 130

Final Toronto 113 Golden State 93

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final Vegas 3 N-Y Islanders 2

Final Chicago 6 Pittsburgh 3

Final OT Calgary 6 Philadelphia 5

Final Anaheim 6 Dallas 3

———

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

L.A. Chargers at Kansas City 8:20 p.m.

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (11) Texas Tech 79 Northwestern St. 44

Final (24) Houston 82 LSU 76

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

L.A. Lakers at Houston 8:00 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at San Antonio 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at Orlando 9:30 p.m.

Dallas at Phoenix 10:30 p.m.

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Arizona at Buffalo 7:00 p.m.

L.A. Kings at Columbus 7:00 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Montreal 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Nashville 8:00 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg 8:00 p.m.

Florida at Minnesota 8:00 p.m.

Dallas at San Jose 10:30 p.m.

———

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

L.A. Chargers at Kansas City 8:20 p.m.

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Savannah St. at (16) Wisconsin 8:00 p.m.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.