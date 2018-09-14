Portions of Market Street closed after fire at Selinsgrove café

SELINSGROVE – A fire has been reported at a Selinsgrove café that has portions of Market Street closed. Central Susquehanna Regional 911 says the fire was reported around 9:30 a.m. at The Kind Café, located at 16 North Market Street. No injuries have been reported.

County Communications says Market Street is closed between West Pine Street and West Chestnut Street. South Union Alley, which is at the rear of the café, is closed as well.

Multiple fire departments have responded. We’re working to gather more details on this developing story.