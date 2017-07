NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY – A section of a busy highway—will be closed today. PennDOT Says bridge work along Route 890 in Rockefeller Township will force the road to be closed today.

PennDOT bridge crew will apply an epoxy overlay to a bridge spanning Little Shamokin Creek on Route 890. A detour is in effect using Route 61 (Market St), Route 147 (Front Street), and Brush Valley Road.