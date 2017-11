POINT TOWNSHIP – A portion of Route 11 south between Danville and Northumberland is now open after a two-vehicle accident. Northumberland County Communications tells WKOK the accident occurred just after 6:30 a.m. at the old Danville Highway.

One injury was reported with unknown severity. Route 11 north was closed earlier this morning, but is now open as well. Point Township police are at the scene. Stay tuned to WKOK and WKOK.com for further updates. (Matt Catrillo)