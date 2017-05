UPDATE: I-80 westbound in Montour County is now open.

MONTOURSVILLE – Motorists traveling on I-80 westbound are advised both lanes are closed due to a tractor-trailer rollover. The incident occurred at mile 218 just west of the westbound rest area.

A red detour is in place using Route 54 at Danville to Route 254 at Washingtonville to I-80 west at Limestoneville.

Motorists should be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicles. (Matt Catrillo)