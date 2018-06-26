College savings accounts for newborns: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania is starting a program proposed by state Treasurer Joe Torsella to provide college savings accounts for newborns, beginning with a $100 grant. Torsella said Monday the program will be open to any child starting next year who is a Pennsylvania resident at birth or adopted by a Pennsylvania family. Parents will be notified about the account set up for them.

Gov. Tom Wolf signed the program into law Friday. It’s projected at a $14 million annual cost for an average of 140,000 births per year and Torsella says it can be financed by donations and surpluses in Pennsylvania’s existing college savings program. The Treasury Department will invest the money and income it earns can be spent on a range of post-high-school education needs until the child reaches age 29.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta is backing President Donald Trump through every twist and turn of the immigration debate, as he and the man he’s trying to unseat, Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, split over what to do instead of separating children from detained migrant parents. Barletta and Casey spoke Monday as the immigration debate roils Congress.

Barletta has defended the policy of separating children from detained migrant parents as a deterrent, while also saying he doesn’t want families separated. Casey says that policy is “from the pit of hell.” Barletta says he’d support narrower legislation to address a federal court settlement and let the government detain families together beyond 20 days. But Casey says detaining families indefinitely can still inflict psychological damage on children and that monitoring systems could prove effective.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s highest court says its decision to hold up the release of a major grand jury report on sexual abuse in six Roman Catholic dioceses is the result of challenges filed by “many individuals” cited in the report. The Supreme Court said Monday that most of those individuals claim they’re discussed in a way that would violate reputational rights guaranteed by the state constitution. They also say they have a due process right to be heard by the grand jury.

The high court said the attorney general’s office did not object to a brief hold on the report. A grand jury spent two years investigating sex abuse by clergy in the dioceses of Allentown, Erie, Greensburg, Harrisburg, Pittsburgh and Scranton. The role played by church officials, local public officials and community leaders was also investigated.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Family and friends of Antwon Rose Jr. say they remember him as a caring young man who deserves to be known as more than just a hashtag that’s given to unarmed black men killed by police. Antwon’s funeral was held Monday. He was fatally shot Tuesday by a police officer in East Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as he fled a traffic stop.

Friends gave emotional tributes to the 17-year-old, an avid skater and skier who also played the saxophone. The program included a poem Rose wrote in 2016. In it, he said he never wanted his mother to feel the pain of burying a son. Rose was shot by the officer just seconds after running away from a car that had been stopped in a shooting investigation. The case remains under investigation. This story has been corrected to show Antwon Rose Jr. wrote the poem in 2016, not two weeks before his death.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A long-awaited study suggests changes in how the death penalty works in Pennsylvania, including a subcommittee’s recommendation to improve legal defense in capital cases.

The report released Monday by the Task Force and Advisory Committee on Capital Punishment said its procedure subcommittee recommends the state make its lethal injection protocol public and use “an appropriate and effective drug” to execute people humanely.

The state Senate ordered the review in 2011, and Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf said he would wait for its findings before revisiting the capital punishment moratorium he issued shortly after taking office in 2015.

Wolf has said he was concerned about what he called a “flawed system” that is “ineffective, unjust, and expensive.” Pennsylvania’s Corrections Department held 149 men on death row as of the start of June.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin cracked a rib of U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill while performing the Heimlich maneuver on the fellow Democrat when she began choking. A spokesman for Manchin tells the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that McCaskill began choking during a luncheon for Senate Democrats on Thursday. Manchin, from West Virginia, used the Heimlich maneuver to dislodge the blockage in McCaskill’s throat, but he cracked a rib in the process. McCaskill says she’s “really grateful to Joe.” She adds that “a little bit of a sore rib for a couple of weeks is no big deal.” The Missouri senator said she would not be hugging people when she appeared at a dinner in St. Louis late last week.

KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine (AP) — Former President George H.W. Bush is welcoming a new member of the family: a yellow Labrador retriever named “Sully.” The 94-year-old and his service dog got acquainted yesterday at the Bush compound in Maine. Bush aide Evan Sisley says the two hit it off. Sully had been trained by America’s VetDogs , a nonprofit that provides service dogs. Sisley says the dog can open doors, pick up items and summon help, but that “more than anything else the dog will be a wonderful companion.” A photo sent via Twitter shows Sully lounging at the feet of Bush and former President Bill Clinton, who had been visiting on Monday. Bush is a dog lover. Two of his kids, Neil Bush and Dorothy Bush Koch, together have five dogs there.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Russell Crowe will portray Roger Ailes in a new Showtime series about the late Fox News Channel founder. The eight-episode limited series is based on the 2014 book “The Loudest Voice In The Room” by Gabriel Sherman. Sherman’s book chronicles the rise and fall of the media mogul who shook up the American political news landscape.

No air date was announced for the series, which will focus on Ailes’ journey from local television producer to one of the most influential forces in news. Ailes was CEO of Fox for 20 years before resigning after sexual harassment allegations against him surfaced in 2016. He died at age 77 from complications after a fall in May 2017. Crowe is best known for his roles in “Gladiator” and “A Beautiful Mind.”

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A macaw that flew away from Omaha’s zoo after apparently being spooked by the Goodyear blimp has been found in a nearby neighborhood. The Omaha World-Herald reports the macaw, named Cayenne, was out during the zoo’s Birds of Flight show Sunday morning when it was startled by the blimp drifting past. The bird flew out of an amphitheater and past the zoo’s boundaries.

Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium staff sought the public’s help, and on Monday morning a nearby resident tipped them off about the bird’s whereabouts. Staffers spotted the bird, and after flying to another tree it came down when called. The red, green and blue bird, which is a member of the parrot family, was returned to the zoo and quickly joined her sister in eating treats.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jonathan Loaisiga took a no-hitter into the sixth inning, Aaron Judge ripped his 20th homer and the New York Yankees snapped a three-game losing streak with a 4-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. Loaisiga didn’t allow a hit until Jorge Alfaro lined a single to right leading off the sixth. He struck out eight in 5 1/3 innings, throwing 86 pitches in his third start after jumping from Double-A to the majors. The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com.

NEW YORK (AP) — Josh Bell hit a two-run homer, Gregory Polanco also went deep and the Pittsburgh Pirates took advantage of some dreadful defense by the New York Mets to snap a five-game losing streak with a 6-4 victory. In a series opener between tumbling teams, Pittsburgh built a 5-0 lead and held on to hand the Mets their seventh straight defeat before a mostly quiet crowd of 22,135.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 4 Philadelphia 2

Final Tampa Bay 11 Washington 0

Final Texas 7 San Diego 4

Final St. Louis 4 Cleveland 0

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Oakland 5 Detroit 4

Final Kansas City 2 L-A Angels 0

Final Seattle 5 Baltimore 3

Final Toronto 6 Houston 3

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Miami 9 Arizona 5

Final Pittsburgh 6 N-Y Mets 4

Final Atlanta 5 Cincinnati 4, 11 Innings

Final L-A Dodgers 2 Chi Cubs 1

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

INTERLEAGUE

Washington at Tampa Bay 12:10 p.m.

N-Y Yankees at Philadelphia 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Texas 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at St. Louis 8:15 p.m.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Seattle at Baltimore 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Detroit 7:10 p.m.

L-A Angels at Boston 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Houston 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chi White Sox 8:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Pittsburgh at N-Y Mets 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Miami 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta 7:35 p.m.

Chi Cubs at L-A Dodgers 10:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco 10:15 p.m.

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Connecticut at Washington 7:00 p.m.

Phoenix at N-Y Liberty 7:00 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota 8:00 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Sparks 10:30 p.m.

