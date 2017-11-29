Political activist Stilp cited at flag burning in Lewisburg 

LEWISBURG – Political activist Gene Stilp was cited Tuesday at one of his demonstrations burning a Confederate and Nazi Flag sewn together. Stilp was fined $184.50 by Buffalo Valley Regional Police for violating the Lewisburg borough’s burning ordinance when he burned the flags at the Union County Courthouse.

Police tell WKOK they explained to Stilp before the demonstration he would be fined if he burned anything during his demonstration. Police say however, they had no objection to Stilp demonstrating his beliefs. Police say Stilp was very cooperative.

Stlip also led a flag burning demonstration in front of the Northumberland County Courthouse earlier Tuesday. (Matt Catrillo)