Police: Woman had children help steal from store

WATSONTOWN– A Watsontown woman is facing criminal charges for allegedly stealing from her employer on six different occasions–and recruiting young people to help. Watsontown police say 34-year-old Bambi Hollenbach had been stealing from a store in Watsontown earlier this year.

Police say she stole from the store and recruited two juveniles to assist her. Hollenbach is charged with two counts of corruption of minors, one count of theft by deception and one count of retail theft. All charges were filed by Magisterial District Judge Michael Diehl. (Sarah Benek)