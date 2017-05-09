Police: woman barricaded herself inside home to avoid police

Millville—Some Columbia County residents saw a lot of police activity last Sunday. State Police say a Millville area woman barricaded herself inside her home to avoid being taken to a mental health facility.

State Police in Bloomsburg were serving a warrant for an involuntary mental commitment when a 42-year-old female refused to speak with troopers and would not come out of the house. State Police troopers from Bloomsburg and Hazelton surrounded the home and the Special Emergency Response Team was notified. The women was then secured and transported to Geisinger Medical Center of Bloomsburg for evaluation.