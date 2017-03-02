Police will charge student after a teacher was hurt breaking up a fight

SUNBURY — A teacher was hurt trying to break up a fight at Shikellamy High School on Wednesday morning, and the student who started the fight will be charged by police. Sunbury police were called to the high school after police say a 17-year-old student entered a classroom and began to attack another student.

A female teacher tried to break up the fight and was injured during the struggle. Several other teachers heard the fight and came in the classroom to assist. Police say a 16-year-old female student accompanied the 17-year-old videotaped the assault with her cell phone. The two students involved in the fight were not identified. Sunbury police say they will send charges to the District Attorney’s Office. They will also be disciplined by the school district. (Ali Stevens)