Police trying to identify theft suspect

DANVILLE – State Police in Milton are looking for a man who broke into a car in Montour County, stole a purse, and then used the debit cards to make purchases.

Police have released a photo of the man suspected of breaking into the car that was parked at a restaurant on Red Roof Road in Danville last week. It happened Wednesday, April 12th between the hours of 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Reports say the man used the stolen debit cards at two separate locations. Police ask anyone with information to contact them. (Sara Lauver)