Police tried to catch a burglar who fled from a home

MIFFLINBURG – In the Mifflinburg area Thursday, a thief got away from a woman who gave chase, then escaped pursuing state troopers. The incident happened about 1pm at a home along Route 192 in West Buffalo Township, Union County.

State police say a woman came home and discovered a burglar had smashed a rear sliding door window to get in the home. The suspect took $500 in jewelry and $100 cash, then fled on foot along the highway.

Troopers say the victim followed the suspect for a short distance, and then the perpetrator got in a dark blue mid-sized sedan and fled west on Route 192. There was an extensive police response to the inciden. Troopers say they are still investigating and ask anyone with information to call state police.