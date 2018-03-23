UPDATE: Police subdue an armed, violent man in Sunbury Friday

SUNBURY – One police officer was hurt as lawmen arrested an armed man early Friday morning in Sunbury. Injured was Northumberland police officer Matthew Lauver, court papers say he sustained an arm injury. He was treated and released from the UPMC Sunbury Hospital.

The incident happened around 1am after a vehicle stop near Market and Front Streets, arrested after fighting with police was 28-year-old Isaac Moten of Market Street in Sunbury. He was arraigned and jailed on $100,000 bail, charged with felony counts of aggravated assault, and the illegal possession of a firearm. He’s also charged with resisting arrest and several drug charges for having marijuana with him.

Police from Point Township and state troopers also assisted in the arrest. Moten was arraigned in front of District Justice Michael Toomey and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Tuesday. A driver of the vehicle identified by police as 29-year-old Alana Clark—was charged with driving while her license was suspended.