Police: Shamokin man admits shooting woman over drug deals

SHAMOKIN – A Shamokin man, already jailed for shooting at, and holding police at bay for several hours on February 26, is now charged with killing a woman on the night of the standoff. Jose Colon is facing a murder charge and other counts; a police affidavit says he admitted assaulting and shooting Kasandra Ortiz.

Word of the new charges came from the Northumberland County District Attorney, Tony Matulewicz, and Shamokin police. The DA said a meticulous and detailed investigation led to the arrest papers which outline that Colon was involved in an illegal drug related dispute with Ortiz. Police say that’s what led to the 12-guage shotgun killing of Ortiz.

Ortiz died from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Northumberland County Coroner James Kelley. Colon is already jailed, facing a series of charges filed after the stand-off with police to include ‘aggravated assault on a police officer.’ Matulewicz says state police and Colon exchanged gunfire. Bail in that case is $1 million.

No bail is permitted on the homicide charge.