Robbery in Montandon

MONTANDON – Police are searching for two robbers after a hold-up in Montandon Friday afternoon. Authorities tell us, two armed men robbed the Service 1st Federal Credit Union around 1:30 p.m. Friday.

According to police. the two men were wearing all black and fled the scene in a gold Chevrolet Trailblazer. Police say the suspects traveled north along Housel’s Run Road toward Milton.

We’re working to gather more details on this developing story.