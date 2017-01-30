Police searching for suspicious man

LEWISBURG – Police are searching for a man who sexually assaulted a juvenile in a Lewisburg park. Buffalo Valley Regional Police say a male suspect threatened and forced the victim to perform a sexual act on him.

Police say the juvenile was jogging on Hardscrabble Lane in the area of Waterford Place East Buffalo Township when the suspect stopped his vehicle in front of the victim. He then threatened the minor to get into the back seat of the vehicle and forced the victim to perform a sexual act.

The suspect is described as a white male in his twenties, six feet tall, dark or brown eyes, with brown hair styled as a faux hawk. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with a small logo on the right chest area and light jeans. The red sport utility vehicle was last seen leaving the Waterford Place area in an unknown direction.

If anyone has information that may assist in this investigation please contact the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department at 570-524-4302.