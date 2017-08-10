Police search last residence of missing Barbara Miller

SUNBURY — The search for Barbara Miller is in the news again as Sunbury police chief Tim Miller oversaw a search at the missing woman’s last known residence. According to the Daily Item, the chief presented a sealed search warrant at 239 Penn Street in Sunbury to search the premises.

Police say that the current owners of the home are in no way involved or under any type of investigation. There was a state police forensic van parked in front of the city residence as pieces of evidence were removed from the home.

Earlier in the week Chief Miller announced that a second forensic scientist would be joining the investigative team, Dr. William Bass, a retired professor from the University of Tennessee. Noted forensic scientist Henry Lee of Connecticut joined the team last month. (Christopher Elio)